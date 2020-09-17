Olivia Culpo Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Leather Pants For Night Out & 5 More Stars In Latex Looks

Olivia Culpo looked so confident rocking an all-black ensemble that featured a crop top and high-waisted leather pants! Check out her latest fashion statement along with five more stars sporting the trend!

Olivia Culpo was looking fierce and fine on Wednesday, September 16, as she went out for dinner at Nobu Malibu with a group of pals. The former Miss Universe, 28, sported a black crop top that just hit above her waistline. Olivia also wore a pair of flashy, high-waisted black leather pants that featured cutouts around her hips. Finishing off the monochromatic ensemble, Olivia fashioned a pair of strappy black heels along with a black face mask, following preventative measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even cuter, she carried her sweet little pooch around with her!

The stunning model has proven over the last few years that she clearly has unmatched style. But Olivia isn’t the only starlet working the leather pants trend. In fact, a number of stars have broken out their own threads and turned the pavement into their own personal catwalk!

Olivia had the right idea heading to Nobu Malibu for dinner on September 16. It just happens to be a favorite spot of the Kardashian and Jenner family members! On June 16, Kendall Jenner stepped out in these rusted red, high-waisted leather pants and a graphic T-shirt featuring hues of green, red and orange. Kendall looked model-ready in her ensemble, and worked the casual, yet fashionable, ensemble with total poise.

Miley Cyrus also got very playful with her leather pants of choice. During an outing on February 12 in New York City, Miley sported a red hot pair of Christian Dior red leather pants featuring loops and laces running up the legs. Pairing the pants with a white tank top and matching red bag, Miley looked like a total rock star in the outfit.

Larsa Pippen is never adverse to trying out new fashion looks. On July 29, Larsa worked a fierce brown, monogrammed Fendi top, glittering face mask, and black PVC pants. The high-waisted cut accentuated the mother-of-four’s figure perfectly, and Larsa looked great, making the sidewalk her own personal runway!

Sofia Richie is also one fashion-forward star who loves a leather pant. The model was spotted in Beverly Hills on April 16 wearing skintight, high-waisted black Danielle Guizio belted leather pants during her outing. She also wore a gray sweatshirt with the ensemble and paired her pants with black boots. The look was a total serve!

Finally, Kim Kardashian totally wowed her fans when she stepped out to dine at Milos restaurant in October 2019. She sported a pair of black leather pants that were high-waisted, and went casual with her footwear with a pair of flip flops! Of course, there are so many more stars to see sporting leather pants, and we’ve curated a collection of them in the gallery above! Check out the compiled photos to see even more stars in leather pants.