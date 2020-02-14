Miley Cyrus’s Sexy Lace-Up Leather Pants With Tiny Tank Top & 16 More Stars Rocking The Trend

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny white tank top with sexy skintight red leather pants in 40-degree NYC weather on Feb. 12!

Miley Cyrus, 27, was out in New York City during Fashion Week on February 12 when she chose to brave the chilly 40-degree weather in nothing but a tank top with no bra and a pair of tight leather pants. She looked fabulous in her sleeveless white ribbed tank top which was completely sheer, showing off her chest through the shirt. She paired the thin top with a pair of high-waisted red leather Christian Dior Fall 2003 Pants which laced up the front of her legs, revealing her bare skin. Miley accessorized her look with a pair of matching pointed to red leather booties, a red leather Chanel Lambskin Mini Flap Bag, a pair of round sunnies, layered choker necklaces, and no jacket.

Miley isn’t the only celeb who has rocked the tank top with leather pants trend, in fact, tons of stars have been trying out the trend. Two celebs in particular who love the look are Kim Kardashian, 39, and her little sister, Kendall Jenner, 24. Kim rocked the look back in September when she threw on a pair of high-waisted skintight black Helmut Lang Straight-Leg Patent Leather Trousers with a tight black tank top tucked in. She styled her look with a Dior x Sorayama Saddle Bag, Yeezy Thong Wedge Sandals, and a pair of Kim Kardashian x Carolina Lemke Indra Sunglasses in Black.

Meanwhile, Kendall tried the look when she wore a pair of high-waisted L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants which featured brown leather panels on the front. She paired the jeans with a cropped white tank top that she cut the bottom off of and accessorized with a Christian Dior Detective Doctor Floral Raffia Bag, Iris Jewelry Rectangular Earrings, Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses, and a Foundrae Protection Petite Champleve Medallion Stationary Necklace.

There have been so many celebs rocking the trend and you can see all of the gorgeous pics when you click through the gallery above!