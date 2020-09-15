Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless In Leather Romper & Knee-High Boots: Plus — 4 More Times She’s Slayed In Leather

Kim Kardashian sizzled in a leather romper, adding to her deep archive of leather outfits. Whether it’s chaps or a bodycon dress, Kim can rock the fabric in any style. Here’s proof!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is the master of pulling off leather. She proved this to be true yet again with her mirror selfie on Sept. 15, which showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in a deep v-cut romper made of black leather, topped off with a waist-snatching belt. For accessories, Kim matched the edgy yet sophisticated romper with a black Hermès Mini Kelly Sellier bag featuring a crocodile skin texture, and showed her love for husband Kanye West by rocking grey, knee-high Yeezy boots.

Kim really does love this sultry fabric; just about three weeks prior, the SKIMS owner rocked a mini leather dress and leather trench coat that looked straight out of Van Helsing. While the dress wasn’t actually a relic from the on-set wardrobe for the 2004 vampire flick, it was still a throwback piece from Atelier Versace Fall 1997 couture collection (the bold cross was a signature mark from the collection).

Kim even wears designer leather in the Wyoming countryside! While staying at Kanye’s ranch in June, the television starlet posed with her husband in coordinating leather ensembles. Kim was wearing an ultra-shiny corset and flared pants co-ord from the Mowalola Spring/Summer 2020 collection and a $540 pair of Paris Texas’s brown knee high boots featuring a crocodile-like texture.

Kim Kardashian rocks a leather co-ord while vacationing in Wyoming with her husband, Kanye West, in June of 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim knows how to tone down leather and incorporate the fabric into more casual outfits, too. Such was the case in this photo with her daughter Chicago West, 2, which Kim shared in Aug. 2020! The mother of four rocked a pair of leather trousers with a printed corset, which gave her an off-duty model vibes. Meanwhile, Chi looked on-duty as a princess in this adorable Cinderella dress!

Kim Kardashian wears leather while her daughter, Chicago, wears a princess dress in this photo shared on Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim can also pull of white leather — and chaps! She combined the two fashion trends for a monochrome cowgirl ensemble for a quarantine photo shoot in the driveway in May of 2020. The fashionista complemented the outfit with transparent slingback pumps from Amina Muaddi.

Kim Kardashian transformed into a monochrome cowgirl for a driveway photo shoot in May of 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

So, there you have it: proof that Kim is the reigning queen of leather. If you can’t get enough of these leather looks, check out 48 times the KarJenners have all rocked Kim’s signature fabric!