Olivia Culpo In Crop Tops: 7 Times She Boldly Wore The Trendy Look — See Pics

With abs like Olivia Culpo’s, who wouldn’t wear a crop top every chance they could?! The former pageant queen loves rocking the look, and we’ve rounded up all the times she did it best!

Olivia Culpo is a total style queen, and one of her favorite everyday looks involves some form of a crop top. With summer in full swing, the tiny tops are the perfect way to beat the heat, and we’re looking to the former Miss Universe for tips on how to rock them. She was spotted in Miami back in January showing off her insanely toned figure in a Georges Hobeika ensemble. The date night outfit featured a skintight long-sleeve yellow crop top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt.

Olivia’s six-pack abs were on full display in her bright yellow top which was cropped just under her chest. She styled the top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt that was completely covered in intricate beading and sequins, while a plunging hip-high slit on the side revealed her long, toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of crystal-bedazzled ankle-strap sandals and gorgeous glam. The former pageant queen truly proved that you can dress up a crop top to the max!

She also rocked a black crop for a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California. The gorgeous model wore high-waisted black pants, and paired them with a skintight, off-the-shoulder, black crop top. The shirt also featured a cutout across Olivia’s chest which showed some more skin. The look put her rock-hard abs on full display, and she completed the ensemble with her hair slicked back into a bun, along with black booties and a matching bag.

Olivia also bares her abs in sports bras quite a bit, including at a Galentine’s Day Spin Class, hosted by Bai, which she attended on Feb. 13. Of course, the 28-year-old made her workout look chic and sexy by wearing a cropped sports bra to go with her leggings and sneakers. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos of Olivia making crop tops a style statement. Whether she pairs them with pants, leggings, or skirts — she sure knows how to rock this look!