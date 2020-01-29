Olivia Culpo Reveals Pilates & Eating 3 To 5 Meals A Day Is Her ‘Formula’ For Staying In Shape

It’s no secret that Olivia Culpo has an amazingly toned figure & she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the diet & fitness ‘formula’ that helps her get in tip-top shape!

When it comes to getting in shape, Olivia Culpo, 27, makes sure she follows a fitness and diet regimen that has helped her get an unbelievably toned figure. Olivia spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, at the got2b and Schwarzkopf Color event in NYC on Jan. 23, where Olivia was announced as Color Ultime’s co-collaborator. There, Olivia revealed what workouts she does, admitting that the winter affects her fitness routine, “It’s so hard. I feel like in the winter it’s really important to work out even more because you are so cold and you’re so dry and you really need the circulation. Your body actually craves working out more than I think we even know.”

As for Olivia’s go-to workouts, she admitted, “I really do like SoulCycle. I just feel like it’s an easy meditative way to work out. I can really zone out during that workout. And then I like to run. It’s a little harder in the winter because it’s chilly. I also like Pilates. I think Pilates is also another almost meditative type of workout. You can just forget everything and go through the motions and breathe.”

Aside from working out, following a healthy diet is essential for getting in great shape and Olivia revealed what a typical day looks like to her, eating wise. “I try really hard. I really try to cut out carbs when I’m not working. When I’m preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs. So my ideal good day would be egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast. Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein. Does that happen regularly? No,” Olivia joked.

“Ideally, if girls are trying to know the formula, it’s definitely cutting out carbs and not starving yourself. You have to eat at least three to five meals a day,” Olivia revealed.