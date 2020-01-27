Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Go-To ‘Romantic’ Date Night Hairstyle For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner & luckily, Olivia Culpo shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what her go-to hairstyle would be on a romantic date night!

When it comes to Olivia Culpo, 27, the gorgeous model always manages to look sexy by switching up her hairstyles, and she revealed what her ideal hairstyle would be on a date night or a romantic Valentine’s Day outing. Olivia shared her tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, at the got2b and Schwarzkopf Color event in NYC on Jan. 23, as Olivia is Color Ultime’s co-collaborator. Olivia, who is dating her hunky boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23-year-old Carolina Panthers running back, shared what her ideal Valentine’s Day hairstyle would be, admitting, “Well, you need something romantic.”

Olivia revealed what romantic hair means to her, “When I think of romantic hair I don’t necessarily think of sleek and straight. I think looser hair. I feel like loose big barrel waves are the way to go. Definitely a blowout hairstyle, think Cindy Crawford inspo.”

When it comes to switching up her look, Olivia loves playing around with all different hairstyles, admitting, “I love the idea of being able to have fun with hair and makeup and glam and even clothing. It’s just so fun to be able to change every day and really use that as a reflection of who you are, how you’re feeling and what you’re doing.”

Because of this, Olivia decided to partner with Schwarzkopf Color, revealing, “I’m really passionate about changing up your look and having fun with that. So I felt like this is the perfect partner because they make changing your hair color so accessible and just developing a brand new look every day or every week can be a new version of yourself. I love playing with different trends in that way.”