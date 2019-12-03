Selena Gomez’s Pilates Instructor Reveals 5 Moves You Can Do At-Home To Workout Like Her Celeb Clients

If you’ve ever wondered how Selena Gomez gets her toned figure, it’s all thanks to her pilates instructor, Shannon Nadj, who shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, five moves you can do at home!

Just in time for the holiday season and new year, Selena Gomez’s trainer, Shannon Nadj, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the five moves you can do at home to workout like Selena, 27. Shannon is a Pilates instructor known for training many celebs at her Pilates studio, Hot Pilates, in Los Angeles. Shannon revealed that clients see results from Pilates almost immediately, explaining, “It’s really about what you commit to, how consistent you are with any workout, but I’ve seen bodies transformed in a week. I’ve had clients say, ‘I literally saw a difference after one session,’ and I know that’s not for anybody. Everybody is different and everyone’s metabolism is different, so, it just depends on who you are and what you’re putting in your body as well. I hate the word ‘diet.’ It’s the combination of being consistent and committed and eating clean. I always say start with three to five classes first to get used to the heat and to get acclimated to the room, because the heat is intense. I would just start with three to five classes to get comfortable with it and then do five times a week, and I think that is a nice way to really see some consistency in your results.”

As for what the actual hot Pilates class entails, it is 95 degrees in the room and the classes are 50 minutes. “It’s hot enough where you’re going to get a good sweat in, but not where it’s grueling and you can’t breathe and you want to murder the teachers,” Shannon joked. As for the length of the class, Shannon explained, “That’s actually another reason why a lot of celebs and a lot of people love the studio. Our classes are 50 minutes. We don’t have a lot of time these days because our schedules are so packed, but you want to get a good intense workout in under an hour. You really don’t want to be in that room for longer than 50 minutes. So, it’s a quick workout but, it’s intense and you feel results.”

Shannon shared her top five moves to workout like her celebrity clients and exactly how to do them, below:

1. Long lunge stretch with a spine twist (10 reps)

Begin in a forward lunge position with your right leg forward.

Drop your left knee to the ground.

Place your right elbow on the inside of your right knee.

Press your right elbow gently into your right knee and twist your torso to the left.

Reach your left arm behind you until you feel a gentle stretch in your lower back and right groin.

Hold the stretch for about 20-30 seconds, release and repeat on the other leg.

2. Squat jumps (10-20 reps)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively.

When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep.

3. Pelvic lift with a curl (10-20 reps)

Lay flat on your back and do a pelvic tilt by engaging the abdominal muscles and pulling your belly button down toward your spine.

Let that action continue so that the abs press the lower spine into the floor.

In the pelvic tilt position, your back is very long on the floor and the pelvis is tilted so that the pubic bone is a little higher than the hip bones.

Inhale: Press down through your feet allowing the tailbone to begin to curl up toward the ceiling. The hips raise, then the lower spine, and, finally, the middle spine.

Keep your legs parallel all the way through.

You will come to rest between your shoulder blades, with a nice straight line from your hips to your shoulders.

Do not arch beyond this point. Be sure to support this movement with the abdominals and hamstrings.

Exhale: As you let your breath go, use abdominal control to roll the spine back down to the floor.

Inhale: Release to neutral spine.

Prepare to repeat the exercise by initiating the pelvic tilt on the exhale.

4. Teasers – v ups (10 reps)

Begin by lying on your back, knees bent into chest.

Lift head and shoulders while extending legs to 45 degrees.

Keeping the legs out, lift the arms to parallel the legs.

Roll up like you’re trying to sit, then roll back down and lower legs.

5. Plié squat with a row (10-20 reps)

Grab a pair of 5- to 8-pound dumbbells and stand with your feet wider than hip-distance apart, your toes turned out about 45 degrees.

Squat until your legs reach 90 degrees, keeping your weight on your heels and your knees behind your toes.

As you return to start, lift the dumbbells to your chest, letting your elbows lead and keeping your palms facing your body. Release your arms to complete one rep.

Not only do celebrities love that the class is quick and efficient, but Shannon also admitted, “We treat everyone at the studio like a celebrity. Everyone’s a VIP, but we definitely have an attraction for high profile clients. We’re in the heart of West Hollywood and now we’re also opening Brentwood, so there are tons of celebs that live in our area. However, we have some celebs that come to us from Malibu, from Calabasas, and they keep coming. Why they choose us and why they keep coming back is because of our results. You see and feel them immediately. I’ve been told by so many of my friends and clients that this is like their therapy. Yeah, they’re going to go work out and get a bomb body but also mentally they feel like it’s just a therapeutic experience and you walk out of there feeling so amazing from the inside out. There’s just something about the energy and the vibe of a class. It’s dark and the music is loud and it’s always upbeat. There’s just positive energy and you’re getting your butt kicked in a safe way. It’s just such a fun experience.”

For first-timers, Shannon revealed her number one tip is to stay hydrated. “Before you come in, during, and of course after, you have to stay hydrated. I love putting a little Himalayan salt in my water or electrolytes in my water. Just trying to add those trace minerals back in, especially if you’re coming every day, which some of these girls do. You’ve got to replenish your body, you know?”

Shannon Nadj just partnered with premium audio brand, JBL, and the IPX7 Waterproof design and JBL Signature Sound of the JBL Reflect Flow headphones, which retail for just, $149.95, help Shannon get through her busy schedule. Shannon gushed about the headphones, “I am obsessed with the JBL. I’m always so active and always running around, so they’re really designed well to stay put in your ears. I can jump, I can do squats and whatever it is, those things don’t even move. I love that about them. They feel comfortable in your ear and they have 10 hours of battery life, plus the sound is amazing. Music for me, it’s like a soundtrack to my day. There’s always music playing for me and they sound so crispy and so good. JBL is now my new obsession and I love everything about the design, how they stay in my ear and how they sound.”