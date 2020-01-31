Olivia Culpo looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her toned tan abs in a yellow crop top & high slit sheer skirt while out in Miami on Jan. 30.

When it comes to Olivia Culpo, 27, the model always manages to look unbelievably sexy in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she was out to dinner in Miami on January 30, with her hunky boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23-year-old Carolina Panthers running back. Olivia showed off her insanely toned figure in a Georges Hobeika ensemble featuring a skintight long-sleeve yellow crop top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt. Olivia’s six-pack abs were on full display in her bright yellow top which was cropped just under her chest. She styled the top with a high-waisted sheer maxi skirt that was completely covered in intricate beading and sequins, while a plunging hip-high slit on the side revealed her long, toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of crystal-bedazzled ankle-strap sandals and gorgeous glam.

As for her glam, Olivia kept her brown hair down in effortless beach waves, with the top half clipped back, done by hairstylist Dafne Evangelista. She kept her bangs out in front, letting them frame the sides of her face. Meanwhile, her makeup was done by artist, Mohieb Dahabieh, who gave her a dark and sultry smokey eye, topping her look off with a glossy neutral lip.

Olivia looked absolutely stunning for her date night and we especially loved her hair. Just recently, Olivia revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what romantic hair means to her, admitting, “When I think of romantic hair I don’t necessarily think of sleek and straight. I think looser hair. I feel like loose big barrel waves are the way to go. Definitely a blowout hairstyle, think Cindy Crawford inspo.”

We absolutely loved Olivia’s sexy outfit in Miami and you can click through the gallery above to see all of Olivia’s sexiest looks!