Olivia Culpo Slays In A Black Fendi Bikini As She Hits Miami Ahead Of Super Bowl Weekend

Talk about Miami heat! Olivia Culpo sizzled in a stunning black bikini as she showed off her toned abs and glowing tan.

We can’t wait for the 2020 Super Bowl – and we’re not just talking about the game! Our favorite celebs are escaping the winter chill in favor of the Miami sunshine, and supermodel Olivia Culpo is no exception. The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated model absolutely SLAYED in a black Fendi bikini as she posed on a sun bed in Miami. The bronzed beauty took to Instagram on Jan. 29 to share the snap, which showed off her incredibly toned figure. She captioned the photo, “Hello Miami”. She accessorized the barely-there black swimsuit with oversized gold hoops, black sunglasses and a see-through, plastic handbag, which can be seen in the background of the sizzling snap. Olivia slicked her hair back into a tight bun and pouted like a pro for the camera. She was Miss Universe after all!

The model arrived in Miami with her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 23, on Jan. 29, a few days ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, which is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2. Olivia took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her and Christian’s legs by a pool in Miami, captioning the picture, “two peas in a pod and a flamingo” referring to a hot pink flamingo floaty seen in the pool in the background of the snap. Olivia has been linked to the hunky Carolina Panthers running back since May 2019, when they began flirting on Instagram, subtly sharing a few “likes” on one another’s photos. Just two months later, Olivia jetted off to Mexico with her new beau, where the couple were photographed holding hands – talk about a whirlwind romance!

Their Miami getaway follows the helping hand she got on Jan. 11 from her hunky beau. The football player assisted her in putting on a pair of black leather pants that proved to be a bit tricky to squeeze into. The fashion influencer took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious clip that showed her filming herself in the mirror as a shirtless Christian was struggling to help pull up the pants. “You gotta put your feet down,” he told her before he finally got them on. “Got them on! Thank you!” Olivia exclaimed while letting out a laugh. “Leather pants should come with a human to help put them on. This was after I ripped the belt loop, trying to pull them up myself,” Olivia captioned the clip.

Olivia is no stranger to cheering from the NFL sidelines. After her high-profile relationship with Nick Jonas, 27, which lasted two years from 2013 to 2015, she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, 34. Olivia broke up with Danny in Oct. 2018 after the former New England Patriots star was spotted cozying up to a journalist.

It’s unclear whether Olivia and Christian will be cheering for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. Either way, we’re sure the loved-up pair will have more adorable photos to share from their Miami trip!