Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Leather Pants For Night Out & 41 More Times The KarJenners Wore The Trend

Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking a pair of form-fitting red leather pants for her dinner date with pals at Nobu Malibu. The stunning model matched the rusted red color of her pants with a T-shirt and couldn’t have looked better!

Kendall Jenner is taking advantage of restaurants reopening in Los Angeles, and dined out with pals on the evening of June 16 at one of the Kardashian family’s favorite spots, Nobu Malibu. For the 24-year-old model’s dinner date, Kendall dressed to the nines in a pair of rusted red leather pants and paired them with a similarly colored T-shirt that also featured colors of green and purple in an abstract pattern. Joining Kendall for the night out were a few close friends, but she clearly stood out with her fierce look.

Kendall’s red leather pants were a hot spin on a style that the Kardashian and Jenner women have been rocking for years. Kendall, her mom, and sisters love a leather look, and have worn the fabric multiple times over the years. Often, Kendall can be seen wearing the fabric as a pair of pants or a dress, while her sisters sometimes take it a step further by donning an entire outfit made of leather!

This time around, however, Kendall chose to keep it simple with her red leather pants and a pair of black boots and T-shirt for her casual night out. But much like the style she’s rocking, this wasn’t Kendall’s first time venturing out of her Los Angeles home to hit up Nobu since it cautiously reopened. In fact, just one week ago the model was seen at the hot spot with pal, and rumored new beau, Devin Booker.

That evening, on June 8, Kendall stepped out wearing another leather piece — this time a black jacket — to meet up with her basketball playing pal. Devin and Kendall had been spending quite a lot of time together while in quarantine — taking a road trip to Arizona, spending Memorial Day together, and so much more. But if fans were hoping that Kendall may have found a new flame, they may have to wait longer on confirmation.

“Kendall and Devin have known each other and been friends for years and have always gotten along great so it’s really not a big deal that they’re spending time together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Another source reiterated that their relationship is “in a wait and see moment right now, but they aren’t going to stop hanging out anytime soon, so the chances of their friendship getting to be anything more is certainly there.”