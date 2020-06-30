See Pic
Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy White Bikini & Makes Out With BF Christian McCaffrey — New Pic

Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey
Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo wears a sheer top as she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey head to the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood. The couple were seen holding hands as they arrived to the restaurant. Olivia is wearing black leather pants, black boots, a black sheer top and a black bra underneath. 11 Jan 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA583071_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Super Bowl LIV, NFL Honors, Arrivals, Miami, USA - 01 Feb 2020
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey AT&T Super Saturday Night Concert, Arrivals, Miami, USA - 01 Feb 2020
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model, Olivia Culpo shows off her toned abs as she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey enjoy a date night at Prime One Twelve in Miami. Olivia was all smiles as she rocked a mustard yellow long-sleeved crop top, paired with a yellow sequined high slit skirt with strappy heels. Pictured: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey proved yet again that they’re total couple goals in a sweet PDA pic, which featured Olivia wearing a tiny white bikini.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are truly living their best lives this summer. The former Miss Universe, 28, and her boyfriend hit the water in a speedboat for a romantic getaway that featured two key things: lots of Chick-fil-A and PDA. Olivia posted a photo from their adventure on Instagram, which showed her deeply kissing the Carolina Panthers running back, 24, while showing off her delicious lunch. “You had me at fried chicken sandwich,” she wrote as the caption.

You had me at fried chicken sandwich ❤️🥪

Olivia looked gorgeous for their date, obviously. She rocked a skimpy white string bikini from Mai Mia, paired with a rainbow Retrofête coverup top. She rocked a trendy pair of small Alessandra Rich sunglasses, too, and kept her hair up in a ponytail. But the real focus of the photo was her makeout sesh with her NFL beau. Christian’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, hilariously commented on the photo, “Get a room.” Too good.

They’re definitely not going to listen to her. Olivia and Christian hilariously threw a prom night with their “Quarantine Crew” in May, completely at home. Of course Olivia, wearing a white gown, had to get in some kisses with her prom king throughout the night. She’s spending the rest of her time exercising to fight boredom while staying at home, she revealed to HollywoodLife

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo (Shutterstock)

“I have a few apps I love for my at-home workouts,” Olivia told us EXCLUSIVELY. “The Running by Verve app is my current favorite that I am using every day. I try to get about three miles of running or walking in every day and this app is a great challenge because it implements sprints and more!”

When she’s not working out, she’s cooking delicious meals for her quarantine crew and binge watching Game of Thrones. She got to celebrate her 28th birthday on May 8, too! She dazzled in a rainbow sequined Retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress for her special day, paired with white heels. There was plenty of birthday cake, too.