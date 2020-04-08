At Home With Olivia Culpo: How Running & Cooking Are Helping Her Survive Being Self-Isolated 

As your favorite stars continue to adjust to their new normal at home, they’re taking HollywoodLife inside their new daily routines. Olivia Culpo reveals what she’s cooking while in quarantine, and how she’s staying in shape at home!

Olivia Culpo is keeping her household fed with her delicious recipes, soups and desserts while in quarantine! The actress, 27, appears to be in hunkered down at home with boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey and her sister Sophie Culpo in the NFL quarterback’s hometown of Castle Rock, Colorado. HollywoodLife caught up with Olivia in our new “At Home With…” series, and she took us inside her eventful quarantine activities:

What are u doing to workout or stay fit at home? I have a few apps I love for my at-home workouts. The “Running by Verve” app is my current favorite that I am using every day. I try to get about 3 miles of running or walking in every day and this app is a great challenge because it implements sprints and more! I also love the app “Sweat” by Kayla Itsines. It is so great for strengthening and toning while using minimal weights/equipment. I’ve also been loving the PVolve streaming workouts. They’re so good for toning and lengthening.

What are you at home quarantine essentials/ what did you stock up on? We stocked up on groceries, of course including a lot of produce that I love to cook with. I’ve been making a ton of soups! We also have a ton of card games like Uno and puzzles to keep us occupied. I’ve also been enjoying face masks and nail polish for at-home spa days.

(Photo credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram)

What are you binge watching? I’m currently rewatching the entire Game of Thrones series. I highly recommend this! I’m also in the middle of the Tiger King documentary series — woah.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? The new Dua Lipa album has been our go-to!

