At Home With Jeannie Mai: ‘The Real’ Host Reveals How Fiance Jeezy Is Keeping Her ‘Motivated’ During Quarantine

Jeannie Mai’s bond with fiancé Jeezy is stronger than ever, as ‘The Real’ co-host shared how he is keeping her focused in mind and ‘body during this quarantine!’

Although Jeannie Mai is safely in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak, she is still making time to prioritize her health, peace of mind, and even celebrate! The Real host, 41, and her partner of roughly two years, Jeezy, 42, announced their engagement on April 6 after he popped the question on March 27! The entire proposal went down while the two were staying hunkered down at home, and couldn’t have been more romantic.

Jeezy brought “Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home, filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” Jeannie’s rep confirmed. Prior to the couple’s engagement, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jeannie on how she and her love are staying entertained, fit, and keeping themselves healthy in mind, body and spirit during this difficult time. Check out our full exchange with the stylish Real host below!

What are you binge watching? I know I’m so late, but I just dedicated the last two weeks to Making a Murderer, and I was unable to peel myself away from the TV. Damn, it was good!

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? I‘ve been combining my workouts to get the most for one session. Using a “What Waist” waist trainer, then following a workout video like “Warrior Lifestyle” to train myself with timed workouts. It is so easy and actually fun!

What are your at home quarantine essentials/ what did you stock up on? I need a lot of seasoning and easy healthy ingredients if I’m going stay at home. Vegetables, rice, ramen, eggs, sunflower seed butter. I know…random, but you should see the Thai dishes I can make. I also like bath essentials like lemongrass oil and Epsom salt. Definitely must have some solid books. I am currently reading More Than Enough by Elaine Welteroth.

What’s on your quarantine playlist? Hands down it has be Jeezy’s latest album which just dropped. It’s called Twenty/Twenty Pyrex Vision, and it will motivate your mind and your body during this quarantine. Definitely check it out! The man has good taste.

As millions of people across the country stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, more celebs are sharing with their fans how to stay entertained and maintain their mental and physical health! Check out more of our “At Home With..” series!