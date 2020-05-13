Olivia Culpo celebrated her 28th birthday in style when she rocked a gorgeous rainbow sequin mini dress while in quarantine!

Olivia Culpo turned 28 years old on May 8 and although she celebrated her birthday in quarantine, she still managed to look drop-dead-gorgeous on her special day. For her special day, she opted to wear a gorgeous rainbow sequin mini Retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress. The wrap dress was slouchy and featured a lowcut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a tie belt cinched in her tiny waist. The short mini showed off Olivia’s toned, tan long legs and she accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe white pumps and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

She posted a slew of photos from her birthday with the caption, “A little late on this but thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to my Quarantine crew for making it so special!!!! It’s not every day you can get 4 girls to wear full on sequins to go in the backyard so I reallyyyyyyy appreciate you !!!!!”

Not only did Olivia look fabulous in her bright birthday outfit, but she also chose to rock the hottest hairstyle of the season – half-up-half-down. She left her shoulder-length brown hair down and threw up half of her hair into a tiny ponytail.

Despite everyone stuck inside during quarantine, Olivia is not letting it get her down. She has been making the most of her time at home and she even attended a “self isolation” prom with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, 23, at home. She looked stunning in a long white Jonathan Simkhai April Parachute Dress that featured a plunging V-neckline, which she chose to go braless under, and spaghetti straps. The flowy gown was cut out on the sides and featured a tiered ruffle bodice that was fastened together on the sides with tiny bows.