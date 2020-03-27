See Pic
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs While Revealing Her Classic ‘Quarantine Outfit’

Olivia Culpo has the best quarantine style! The model stunned as she rocked a neutral ensemble showing off her toned body.

Quarantine, but make it fashion — that’s Olivia Culpo‘s motto, at least. The 27-year-old looked so chic in an at-home mirror selfie that as giving us some serious style envy! “My quarantine outfit formula the last couple weeks: workout/legging set, oversized cardigan + slippers. Don’t let the bag fool you, I’m not going anywhere and neither should you,” she captioned the pic posted on Thursday, Mar. 26, adding a heart emoji. The brunette rocked an ensemble from online retailer Revolve, and hilariously referenced them with the hashtag “#RevolveAroundTheHouse” — putting a twist on their well known hashtag #RevolveAroundTheWorld.

Olivia showed off her insanely toned abs and flat tummy in a two-piece white turtlenecked crop top and leggings by Los Angeles label Lovers and Friends, available on Revolve’s site. She kept the classic neutral vibes going with a long sweater coat by Tularosa over top, and finished the look with a luxe pair of snakeskin Gucci Princetown slides with fur trim — who says slippers can’t be designer? Her gorgeous camel leather bag added a chic touch, while her chunky silver watch brought a dash of glamour to the at-home look.

As always, the former Miss Universe kept her glam on point as she hung around her gorgeous, sunny home. Her brunette locks were tied back into an easy, high ponytail — a go-go style for Olivia — and she got her glow on with a bronzy, metallic eye shadow and highlighter heavy look. A white manicure and deep rose lipstick were perfectly cohesive with her ensemble, which we are obsessing over! The sunny weather peeked through Olivia’s window, which showed her home swimming pool — decked out with a volleyball net — covered up.

Fans were loving the quarantine ensemble, and showed some love in the comments! “Those are really cute slippers! Love the whole look of course too ❤️,” @brittanybrower wrote, complimenting her Gucci footwear. “her quarantine outfit is nicer than my going out outfit ☹️,” @sandyousif joked, while others were begging to know who her sweater was by (Tularosa) and for her to ID that luxe leather handbag!