Olivia Culpo Showcases Stunning Figure In Sheer, Sparkling Holiday Dress Over Lingerie

Winter may be around the corner, but Olivia Culpo is bringing the heat! The brunette stunned in a barely-there outfit as she attended a lavish soiree at the Miami Art Basel!

Olivia Culpo‘s latest look leaves little to the imagination! The 27-year-old looked gorgeous in a totally sheer nude dress by contemporary designer Reve Riche as she stepped out to the ARTNews in Miami, Florida on Thursday, Dec. 5! The sexy turtlenecked number was adorned with sparkly sequins, as she showed off her nude bra, high-waisted panty and incredibly toned tummy underneath. Olivia complimented her whimsical dress with the sky-high Follies Strass crystal mesh pump by Christian Louboutin and a metallic clutch by Jimmy Choo, perfect for a glam night out in the Magic City!

Her beauty was totally on point, too, as she opted for a metallic look to pick up on the sparkles in her dress, shoes and clutch. Rocking a bronzed smokey eye, Olivia’s highlighter glowed at all the right angles as she opted for a darker nude gloss reminiscent of some of Kim Kardashian‘s recent makeup looks! Keeping things neutral, the model opted for a nude manicure as her legs glistened with a golden body highlighter. Olivia completed her look with a chic high ponytail, perfect for a holiday party.

The former Miss Universe winner documented her night out on Instagram, as she was apparently stuck in traffic heading to the party — which was one of many happening over the glamorous three-day basel. “Sir, can you unlock the window? she could he seen asking. “Party in Miami!!! Woooooo!” she then screamed outside a car window to pedestrians on the street. “Said no one ever,” Olivia hilariously wrote over the video, proving her sense of humor is alive and well.

Upon arriving to the glam W Hotel South Beach, Olivia was seen posing for photos by the pool and later shared a set of gorgeous event pics to her Instagram captioned, “Hello Miami!” At the dinner, the Maxim cover star could be seen hanging with actress Rosario Dawson, while music producer’s Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy could also be seen making the rounds!