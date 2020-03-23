Olivia Culpo Does An Impromptu Dance During Self-Isolation In A Midriff-Baring Outfit

Olivia Culpo got a little silly when she held a ‘highly recommended’ impromptu dance party in her home during self-quarantine and shared a video of herself busting some moves on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo, 27, is making the most of her time at home by dancing the day away during quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak. The gorgeous brunette took to Instagram on Mar. 21 to share a cute video that showed her flaunting her toned abs in a black sports bra under a a tan cardigan and matching black leggings as she did a silly dance move and laughingly said, “What’s happening?” “Day 7. Impromptu dance party highly recommended,” Olivia captioned the video clip.

Once fans witnessed the funny dancing, they took to the comments section to share their thoughts and many of them thought the clip was quite amusing. In addition to many laughing emojis, others wrote about her fashionable outfit. “The sweater really makes the dance!! 🔥🔥” one follower wrote while another also commented on her hair color. “Look at those quirky dance moves,” another said.

Days before Olivia posted her latest video, she posted a clip of herself cleaning her house during self-quarantine and in it, she could be seen tidying up and jokingly demanding that her family keeps things clean. “On today’s episode of ‘My Family is Stuck in the House With Me”…. inspiration from @stephbarkley 😂,” she captioned the post. At one point in the video, her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey had a funny expression in response to her actions and it had many fans laughing.

It’s great to see Olivia having a sense of humor despite the uncertainty the coronavirus has been causing in the world. We hope to see more of her dance parties soon!