Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Nothing But A Bright Red Bikini While On Vacation

Olivia Culpo stunned in another red-hot photo as she showed off her toned abs and perfect tan!

Olivia Culpo, 27, is back with another thirst trap! The model wore a push-up red bikini top and matching high-cut bottom as she flashed the camera a mysterious smile. “I haven’t posted anything from this vacation but so far I finished a puzzle and got an underwater camera 😄,” she captioned the seductive snap. Olivia’s toned body was on full display in the two-pic post, as she showed off her toned abs, shapely thighs and perfect golden tan! Seated on the ground, she posed next to a low table filled with a puzzle, a coffee, and a glass of orange juice — sounds like a dream vacation to us! Did we mention that juicy burger in the background?

The Sports Illustrated model had her brunette locks on fleek with a subtle wave, while her make-up was fresh and natural for a day at the beach. Olivia accessorized her red-hot look with layered dainty necklaces and bracelets, pulling together her look with a fresh white manicure. The scenery was absolutely gorgeous through the window behind her, with a crystal blue sky and palm trees. We’re going to guess she got some pretty awesome photos based on the disposable underwater camera in her hands, and we’re definitely hoping for more photos from the trip! While Olivia didn’t share an exact location, she has been is currently on vacation with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Fans and followers flooded Olivia’s comments with how amazing she looked! “I love the swimsuit!” @amandalee617 wrote, complimenting her form-fitting two piece. “You look so refreshed and young and vibrant and glowing!!!!” @simplybeautybella added. Ashley Jones of The Bold and the Beautiful, who is also a lifestyle blogger herself, also took note of the lush scenery. “I thought this was a set! 🤣 looks so perfect,” she commented — we totally agree!

Olivia’s well-deserved vacation comes after a busy December, which saw her take the Miami Art Basel by storm! The 27-year-old was out and about at the three-day events most lavish parties, and looked absolutely stellar at every appearance. She’s also been keeping busy with various photoshoots — including one in Montana with model Kate Bock — so we’re glad to see her enjoying some downtime!