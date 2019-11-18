Olivia Culpo Lounges On The Beach In A Bikini & BF Christian McCaffrey Raves Over How ‘Fire’ She Looks

Olivia Culpo is still in summer mode and we’re not complaining! The model showed off her bikini body while lounging in the sand in St. Barth on November 17. And, her new boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey left a cute comment under her latest snap!

Olivia Culpo is stunning in new photos from her trip to St. Barth! The model, 27, shared a slew of beach snaps, where she’s seen relaxing in sand in a red bikini. She showed off her fit physique, which she told HollywoodLife she maintains by living her own version of a healthy lifestyle, as she lounged by the ocean. Her new beau, Christian McCaffrey left a cheeky comment under the photos, sharing a flame and heart eyes emojis.

The Carolina Panthers running back, 23, didn’t attend the getaway with Olivia, as he’s in the midst of his stellar NFL season. The Stamford alum just set a new record against the Falcons this week as the first player in NFL history with over 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the first 10 games of the season. After spending Christian’s bye week with him, Olivia supported her man at his October 27 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The model rocked his No. 22 jersey with pride, despite Carolina’s tough loss, 51-13.

Olivia and Christian were first linked back in May when they subtly shared a few “likes” on one another’s photos on Instagram. They began following each other on the app in April, according to NFL reporter, Dov Kleiman. The couple previously took their romance to Mexico in July, where they were photographed holding hands after a day at the beach.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Olivia Culpo)

Before she began dating the athlete, who’s in his third year with the Panthers, Olivia previously dated Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola on and off for two years. They split for good last October after he was spotted getting cozy at the beach with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami, while the model was in Australia for work. The former Miss Universe (2012) was also linked to Zedd during Coachella in April.