Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy One-Piece Alongside Bikini-Clad Jasmine Sanders & Kate Bock For ‘SI Swimsuit’

The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ cover is officially here & models Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, & Kate Bock, slay the cover in sexy bathing suits!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. This year, three gorgeous models grace the cover – Olivia Culpo, 28, Jasmine Sanders, 29, and Kate Bock, 27 – marking all three of the ladies’ first-ever swimsuit cover, which was shot in Bali. All of the ladies look stunning on the cover which sees them all posing in black swimsuits. Olivia looks fabulous in a strappy black halter-neck one piece that’s cutout on the sides and has a high-cut hem that shows off her fabulous legs. A pair of massive gold hoops and a gold chain belt completed her look. Jasmine is front and center rocking a tiny black string bikini that puts her insanely toned abs on full display, while Kate’s black bikini features a scoop neck top with gold chain straps and matching bottoms.

Aside from their shared cover, each of the girls got their very own cover where they look just as stunning. Olivia absolutely slayed her second look which features her in a tiny white ribbed string bikini that is super lowcut and puts her unbelievably toned figure on display. On top of her sexy little bikini, she rocked a clear PVC transparent bomber jacket.

Jasmine slayed in her white bikini which featured a strapless underwear bandeau top with high-waisted belted white bottoms. Meanwhile, Kate looked fabulous in a knotted white T-shirt bikini top with strappy white bottoms, letting her blonde her flow down in natural waves.

MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, gushed about the girls, “These three women that make up the 2020 cover are inherently unique in many ways, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for. Jasmine has single-handedly built an amazing career for herself with sheer determination and focus, and is now using her well-established social media platforms to advocate for social justice. Olivia is a multi-faceted businesswoman who most recently created MoreThanAMask, a line of fashion masks created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Feeding America. This year marks Kate’s eighth appearance in the issue. Beyond her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business-savvy collaborator for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand. These women are limitless, unstoppable and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will officially hit newsstands on Tuesday, July 21.