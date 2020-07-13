Fashion
Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy One-Piece Alongside Bikini-Clad Jasmine Sanders & Kate Bock For ‘SI Swimsuit’

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders pose at a photoshoot for Peroni on the beach.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ cover is officially here & models Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, & Kate Bock, slay the cover in sexy bathing suits!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. This year, three gorgeous models grace the cover – Olivia Culpo, 28, Jasmine Sanders, 29, and Kate Bock, 27 – marking all three of the ladies’ first-ever swimsuit cover, which was shot in Bali. All of the ladies look stunning on the cover which sees them all posing in black swimsuits. Olivia looks fabulous in a strappy black halter-neck one piece that’s cutout on the sides and has a high-cut hem that shows off her fabulous legs. A pair of massive gold hoops and a gold chain belt completed her look. Jasmine is front and center rocking a tiny black string bikini that puts her insanely toned abs on full display, while Kate’s black bikini features a scoop neck top with gold chain straps and matching bottoms.

Aside from their shared cover, each of the girls got their very own cover where they look just as stunning. Olivia absolutely slayed her second look which features her in a tiny white ribbed string bikini that is super lowcut and puts her unbelievably toned figure on display. On top of her sexy little bikini, she rocked a clear PVC transparent bomber jacket.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover is officially here & models Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, & Kate Bock, slay the cover in sexy bathing suits! (Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)
Olivia Culpo absolutely slayed her second look which features her in a tiny white bikini with a clear PVC transparent bomber jacket on top. (Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)

Jasmine slayed in her white bikini which featured a strapless underwear bandeau top with high-waisted belted white bottoms. Meanwhile, Kate looked fabulous in a knotted white T-shirt bikini top with strappy white bottoms, letting her blonde her flow down in natural waves.

Olivia Culpo looked amazing in a tiny white ribbed string bikini that was super low-cut & put her unbelievably toned figure on display. (Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)

MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, gushed about the girls, “These three women that make up the 2020 cover are inherently unique in many ways, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for. Jasmine has single-handedly built an amazing career for herself with sheer determination and focus, and is now using her well-established social media platforms to advocate for social justice. Olivia is a multi-faceted businesswoman who most recently created MoreThanAMask, a line of fashion masks created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Feeding America. This year marks Kate’s eighth appearance in the issue. Beyond her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business-savvy collaborator for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand. These women are limitless, unstoppable and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will officially hit newsstands on Tuesday, July 21.