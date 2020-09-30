Summer’s Not Over: Frankies Bikinis Is Having A 70% Off Sale For Just 48 Hours – See The Deals

Just because summer just ended doesn’t mean it’s time to stop shopping for cute swimwear! Frankies Bikinis is having a 48-hour sale with everything at 70% off!



Run, don’t walk, because Frankies Bikinis (Sofia Richie‘s favorite!) is currently having a 48-hour warehouse sale with everything from bikinis to one-pieces, sweatpants, dresses, and more — all at 70% off! We are freaking out over this sale because even newly released pieces are marked down. But you have to act fast, because the sale only lasts two days and supplies will surely run out fast.

Considering there are a ton of different products to choose from, we did the work for you by skimming through everything on sale and picking out the best deals that get you the most bang for your buck. From tie-dye sweatpants to a terry cloth dresses, bikinis, one-pieces, and more, you can shop all of our top picks from the sale below!

1. Aiden Sweatpant – Rainbow Tie Dye

Tie-dye has been the hottest trend of the season — from sweatsuits to swimsuits and more, tons of celebrities have been loving the trend too! We especially love these pastel (blue, yellow, pink) sweatpants that are made from 100% cotton. These cozy pants have a slim fit and an elastic waistband that’s gentle on the hips but still sucks you in. This pastel color mix happens to be one of the most popular tie-dye styles the stars are sporting these days! These pants usually retail for $135, but you can get them for much less if you hurry! $95, frankiesbikinis.com

2. Ali Top & Bottom – Delia

If you’re feeling flirty, then this is the suit of your dreams! This $66 Ali Top and $59 Bottom makes for the perfect special occasion bikini — for a swim date, girls trip, or when you’re just feeling sexy! The Ali top features a plunging neckline, sultry ruffle details, and an adjustable front tie (adjust at your own risk with this one). The Ali bottoms are just as flirty as the top with cheeky coverage and dainty ruffle detail. This swimsuit is unpadded and double lined and its made of 85% Nylon plus 15% Spandex. This suit runs true to size. $125, frankiesbikinis.com

3. Martini Dress – Baby Pink

Talk about a timeless mini dress! This baby pink Martini Dress will make your presence known. Its ruched strapless top features a silver metal ring to add a pop of detail. This mini is more of a night out dress, but with the right trench coat, it can easily be worn to brunch or an event. Style tip: pair this pink mini with silver, clear or white stilettos, and a hand-held bag of the same color shoe! This dress runs true to size. $57, frankiesbikinis.com

4. Penelope One Piece – Magenta

This is a swimsuit you won’t want to take off because of its luxe stretch material! The Penelope one piece, in magenta, is the perfect combination of color, design, and fit. It features a sweetheart neckline, cheeky coverage, moderate back coverage, and it’s finished with a corset lace front to highlight that hourglass figure. What sets this one piece apart from many is that you can wear it as a bodysuit to go out on the town! This one-piece fits true to size. $105, frankiesbikinis.com

5. Liam Top – Aqua Tie Dye

Just like we did, you’re going to fall in love with this Liam Top in aqua tie-dye. Its velvety soft fabric feels weightless and smooth on the skin. Liam caters to your preference and style with its adjustable straps, so you can control the level of coverage to your liking. This bralette bikini top features thin shoulder straps, top ruching detail, and an open, low back strap. Frankies Bikinis designed this one using its special buttery crushed velvet material. This top runs true to size. $47, frankiesbikinis.com

6. Burl Sweatshirt – Grass

Brighten up your wardrobe with the Burl Sweatshirt! This oversized, cropped sweatshirt (in the color “grass”) is beyond comfortable with its soft cotton fabric and super relaxed fit. Its long sleeves are lined with pink butterfly decals, and it includes ribbed banded cuffs and a matching hem. This neon sweatshirt is the perfect on-the-go piece for a comfy yet stylish look. Frankies Bikinis recommends sizing up in this style and even pairing it with the Aiden Sweats (seen above)! $70, frankiesbikinis.com

7. Emma One Piece – Coral

Sexy and sweet! The Emma one piece in coral will brighten up anyone’s day. Its intricate detail will make heads turn. This suit includes front and back cutouts with a high leg and plunging v-neck. The center cinched detail gives your girls the push up they deserve. And, it’s comfier than it may look. While many cut out one-piece suits can feel smothering, the Emma is the opposite. It’s breathable and it moves with you, allowing for a relaxed fit. Make this special swimsuit a part of your summer collection! This one-piece runs true to size. $88, frankiesbikinis.com

8. Gavin Top – Daffodil

Girls go crazy for Gavin! — We mean this Gavin Top in the color, daffodil. This breathable, stretchy top is the ultimate one for you if comfort is key. The ribbed material feels weightless on the shoulders and includes adjustable straps for any size chest. And, it provides enough coverage so you can hit the beach for a game of volleyball (without worrying about any slippage)! The Gavin suit top is unpadded, double-lined, and runs true to size. $45, frankiesbikinis.com

9. Jax Bucket Hat – Baby Pink

Let’s go back to the ’90s with the first-ever Frankies Bikinis bucket hat. This classically cool hat, in baby pink, is a great accessory for a day at the pool or beach… or anywhere. It’s constructed in the brand’s soft terry fabric and includes a full brim and floppy silhouette. Even if the Jax Bucket Hat is a fashion risk for your taste, it’s well worth it. Don’t believe us? — The proof is in the amazing reviews! $32, frankiesbikinis.com

10. Tia Top – Jade

Tia’s going to be your best friend! — The Tia Top, in the color “Jade,” is the perfect combination of sexy, simple, and comfortable. Frankies Bikinis’ ribbed material is unmatched. If you love a good triangle top, then this one is for you. Tia features a classic triangle top bodice with ultra-thin straps. It has adjustable neck and back ties for a customized fit, and it’s unpadded and double lined. This top runs true to size. $59, frankiesbikinis.com