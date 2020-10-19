Britney Spears Stuns In Snakeskin Bikini & Proves She’s The Queen Of Sexy Swimwear — See Pics

Britney Spears is giving fans a close up look at one of her favorite beach swimsuits. She modeled the blue snakeskin print number from inside her California mansion.

Britney Spears is definitely a bikini queen, but there’s one two-piece that she absolutely can’t live without. Her blue snakeskin print string bikini is well known to her fans at this point. She been seen wearing it in photos and videos from her winter 2020 getaway to Maui, as well as several summer 2020 trips to the beach in Malibu, including one on Oct. 16. Now she’s modeling it for fans at home in a new Instagram video, and revealing her five must-haves any time she hits the beach.

The 38-year-old stood in front of her modeling wall in the sexy two piece, which showed off her incredible flat abs and yoga toned body. She accessorized with large arrowhead shaped pendant on a small white beaded necklace. Britney wore her long blonde hair in messy waves, sported her usual heavy dark eye makeup and donned a white cotton wristband above her left hand.

“So this is the exact same bathing suit I wore like three days ago to the beach. But I said ‘hey, why not give it another shot!'” she explained to fans in the video. “But while I’m at it I just want to let you guys know the five most important things you need to bring when you go the the beach,” Britney noted in her Oc.t 19 IG video. She then rattled off, “A towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog and a hat.” Britney is good for four of the five items, as we’ve yet to see her at the beach with a dog.

Britney then explained, “I’m going to go to my jacuzzi now,” since she was already dressed for a dip in the water. The “Perfume” singer however hit her changing room instead, as she shared a second video showing her modeling her entire bikini collection! The 2:22 video began with her wearing a white two piece with a ruffled bikini top. Brit then donned a super cute string bikini with tiny pink and green cherry patterns throughout it. Where has THIS bikini been all summer? It’s SO adorable!

The mom of two was totally feeling herself in the cherry print suit, as she did some dance moves and even swayed her arms and hips to do the hula. Brit then donned a pretty orange and purple ruffled bikini top and white bottoms, before switching into a sexy red two-piece that she’s worn to practice yoga on the beach in Malibu. She followed it up with a light blue two piece which featured floral prints on it. Britney had a big smile on her face she did the hula dance once again, and seemed to be having as much fun in her bikinis at home as she does at the actual beach. She captioned the video, “I wasn’t sure which bathing suit to wear on my next trip so I said why not give them all a go.” Brit looked amazing in each and every one of her bikinis.