Watch
Hollywood Life

Nicole Scherzinger Is Ridiculously Bendy As She Kisses BF Thom Evans While Doing Upside Down Crunches

AP
Nicole Scherzinger Spotify presents the Best New Artist 2019 Party, Inside, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Former Pussycat Doll, the American singer Nicole Scherzinger sizzles in the Italian sunshine wearing her pink bikini and showing off her sexy assets out in Capri. Pictured: Nicole Scherzinger BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov are seen at Club 55 in St Tropez, South of France. Nicole Scherzinger was seen in her white bikini on the back of a luxury speedboat. Pictured: Nicole Scherzinger,Grigor Dimitrov Ref: SPL5011675 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: E-Press / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Germany Rights, Italy Rights, New Zealand Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Nicole Scherzinger celebrates her 39th birthday with friends at the beach in Mykonos, Greece. Pictured: Nicole Scherzinger Ref: SPL1066235 280615 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Nicole Scherzinger shared some impressive videos of herself working out with boyfriend Thom Evans and they made sure to get playful while completing the intense moves.

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, is showing off her toned figure and fun-loving relationship with her boyfriend Thom Evans, 35, in her latest Instagram workout videos! The singer looked amazing in a black sports bra and leggings in the one Oct. 23 clip while her hunky muscular beau went shirtless with only black shorts. She also wore a long-sleeved gray crop top and matching leggings in a clip she posted the day before while he opted for the same look as the latest clip.

View this post on Instagram

💪🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽 @te11

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

Always helps to have an extra hand @te11 😉😂,” Nicole captioned one video while adding muscle emojis to the other. In the most recent, Nicole is being held up by Thom as she smiles and bends back and then up while doing upside down crunches. Every time she comes up, she gives a sweet kiss on the lips to the former rugby player.

View this post on Instagram

Always helps to have an extra hand @te11 😉😂

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on

The video also showed the couple doing pull-ups together as the cozy girlfriend wrapped her legs around the hunk’s waist and put her strength to use. In the other video, they were in-sync when doing some jumping moves and plank holds. An appropriate black mat that had the word “WARRIOR” written on it in white text was beneath them and a peace sign was in the background.

Nicole’s cute posts brought on a lot of compliments from followers once she shared them. “Beautiful Beasts!” one follower wrote while another pointed out Thom’s smile by writing, “thoms smile throughout the video is so wholesome 🥺 love how happy you two are together ❤️” A third gushed, “Soo Happy for you Nicole you deserve the best ❤️” while a fourth exclaimed, “Omg!!!! You are the beautiful and sweetest couple❤️”

Nicole Scherzinger, Thom Evans
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans showed off couple workout moves together on Instagram on Oct. 22 and 23. (AP)

Before Nicole’s two latest posts, she made headlines with a different post featuring Thom in the summer. The lovebirds were at a beach in Portugal in the July video and dancing to music while standing on the sand near water. The former Pussycat Dolls crooner was wearing a sexy bikini while the former athlete wore green swim trunks and it proved how comfortable they are with each other!