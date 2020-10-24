Nicole Scherzinger Is Ridiculously Bendy As She Kisses BF Thom Evans While Doing Upside Down Crunches

Nicole Scherzinger shared some impressive videos of herself working out with boyfriend Thom Evans and they made sure to get playful while completing the intense moves.

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, is showing off her toned figure and fun-loving relationship with her boyfriend Thom Evans, 35, in her latest Instagram workout videos! The singer looked amazing in a black sports bra and leggings in the one Oct. 23 clip while her hunky muscular beau went shirtless with only black shorts. She also wore a long-sleeved gray crop top and matching leggings in a clip she posted the day before while he opted for the same look as the latest clip.

“Always helps to have an extra hand @te11 😉😂,” Nicole captioned one video while adding muscle emojis to the other. In the most recent, Nicole is being held up by Thom as she smiles and bends back and then up while doing upside down crunches. Every time she comes up, she gives a sweet kiss on the lips to the former rugby player.

The video also showed the couple doing pull-ups together as the cozy girlfriend wrapped her legs around the hunk’s waist and put her strength to use. In the other video, they were in-sync when doing some jumping moves and plank holds. An appropriate black mat that had the word “WARRIOR” written on it in white text was beneath them and a peace sign was in the background.

Nicole’s cute posts brought on a lot of compliments from followers once she shared them. “Beautiful Beasts!” one follower wrote while another pointed out Thom’s smile by writing, “thoms smile throughout the video is so wholesome 🥺 love how happy you two are together ❤️” A third gushed, “Soo Happy for you Nicole you deserve the best ❤️” while a fourth exclaimed, “Omg!!!! You are the beautiful and sweetest couple❤️”

Before Nicole’s two latest posts, she made headlines with a different post featuring Thom in the summer. The lovebirds were at a beach in Portugal in the July video and dancing to music while standing on the sand near water. The former Pussycat Dolls crooner was wearing a sexy bikini while the former athlete wore green swim trunks and it proved how comfortable they are with each other!