Nicole Scherzinger tackled TikTok’s most popular dance at the moment: the ‘Tap In’ challenge! Even Saweetie had to leave a rave review for The Pussycat Dolls leader’s moves.

Don’t cha just want dance moves like Nicole Scherzinger? After making a name for herself as the dancing queen of the aughts in The Pussycat Dolls‘ iconic music videos, like “Buttons” and “When I Grow Up,” Nicole proved that her moves are transferrable to the era of TikTok. The 42-year-old superstar took on Saweetie’s “Tap In” dance challenge, and nailed each and every move!

Nicole shared the resulting video on Aug. 5, which was filmed in an undisclosed island. “Tropical tap in… ,” Nicole captioned the clip, which even caught the eye of Saweetie herself! “I KNOW DAS RIGHT,” the 26-year-old rapper commented, and left four heart-eyed emojis! Fans had a similar reaction to Saweetie, who left comments like “Get it queen” and “Stunning!”

Moves aside, even Nicole’s fit was legendary: a black bikini set featuring a sizzling thong-cut and one strap shoulder. Sexy yet sophisticated, just like the wearer! Nicole is currently on vacation with her Scottish hunk of a fiancé, Thom Evans, a 35-year-old retired rugby player. Both lovers have been filling their Instagram pages with idyllic vacation photos!

Nicole and Thom’s summer expeditions also took them to Portugal in July, where they filmed the hottest (and probably funniest) couple’s video. It was just the right combination of enthusiastic grinding and awkwardness, that Nicole had to stop and laugh. Thom is always keeping her entertained, ever since the former professional athlete first performed Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” for her with two of his rugby friends at The X Factor: Celebrity, on which Nicole was a judge. The episode aired in Oct. 2019, and their love story has been history since.

If you want abs like Nicole’s while doing your own TikTok dances, you’re in luck. Her trainer, Paolo Mascitti, EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife a seven-step workout routine that’ll tone your entire body to help you achieve Nicole’s legendary physique. You can get the full regimen, here!