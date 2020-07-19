Nicole Scherzinger Lets Hunky Boyfriend Thom Evans Grind On Her In Sexy Beach Bikini Video

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is on vacation in Portugal with new boyfriend Thom Evans, and she stunned in a pink bikini.

Things are heating up between Nicole Scherzinger, 42, and her new boyfriend Thom Evans. The couple showed off their dance moves in a new video filmed on the beach in Portugal, and the hunky 35-year-old was grinding up against the former Pussycat Dolls singer. Nicole showed off her toned figure in a pale pink bikini as she danced along to “Lion Lover” by Dan Stevens from the Netflix series Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.

Thom posted the video to his Instagram Story with the caption “#eurovisionmovie” along with a lion and a laugh crying emoji. In the clip, he was seen running up behind Nicole, wearing nothing but dark green swimming trunks, and dancing along to the fast-paced song behind her. The couple met in October 2019 when Thom was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity and the “Don’t Cha” singer served as a judge. It seems the romance has blossomed quickly, as the pair jetted off to Portugal to celebrate Nicole’s 42nd birthday in late June.

Earlier in the year, HollywoodLife spoke to Nicole’s trainer Alissa Tucker of AKT Fitness — the mastermind behind her long, lean muscles and hard abs. So just how much work does it take to look this good, one might ask? Spoiler alert — It sounds hard, but it can be done at home! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, Alissa took the time to break down just how her method works, why it’s effective and all of the stars are running to try it, no matter where in the world they are, even at home!

“Nicole is obviously a fabulous dancer so she loves our AKT DANCE workouts. We alternate between dance cardio and strength intervals for a full body workout. She loves working her abs so we spend a little extra time on core, focusing on the core as a whole instead of just the rectus abdominis [superficial “6 pack” muscles],” she began. “One of the best ways to work your entire core is, you guessed it, a plank. The entire second song of our DANCE workout is spent in a plank doing moves like knee drops, hip twists and mountain climbers to fire up the core so it’s ‘turned on’ throughout the entire workout. Then we always end the workout with a good core burnout, mixing it up, always challenging the body in different ways.”