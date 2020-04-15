‘The Masked Singer’: All The Top Clues About The Identity Of The Night Angel

The Night Angel is a frontrunner to win ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3. HL has rounded up the top clues that hint at this celebrity’s identity.

The Night Angel has wowed fans week after week on The Masked Singer. This celebrity has one incredibly powerful voice and loves to show it off. The Night Angel will be gracing us with another performance during the April 15 episode of the show and will reveal another set of cryptic clues to help guess her identity. Since the season 3 premiere, the Night Angel has dropped hints about who she is and there are a number of celebrity names that have been tossed around.

In her very first clue package, the Night Angel revealed that she’s been “blessed my entire life” and “doors have always opened for me.” However, she noted that fame brought her down “like a landslide.” The Night Angel hinted at a singing background by referencing popular songs like “Landslide,” “The Boy Is Mine,” and “My Prerogative.” In her second clue video, the Night Angel admitted that she was “surrounded by other angels” before she decided to “leave her safe place” and “build an empire.” This was another major hint that the Night Angel comes from a singing background, possibly a girl group.

The Night Angel’s high school friend appeared in her third clue package to give some insight. The friend revealed that the Night Angel has been performing since she was a teen and even missed her senior prom. However, the one thing she “determined not to miss was earning her diploma.”

The panelists have guessed a number of celebrities, including Lil’ Kim, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Williams, and Taraji P. Henson. One hint that leads to Taraji is the astronomy quiz that’s shown in one of the Night Angel’s clue packages. Taraji starred in the space movie Hidden Figures!

However, the Night Angel is most like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. Kandi was a member of the girl group Xscape, which would explain the Night Angel’s singing background. Kandi also had to miss her senior prom! Back in 2014, Kandi posted a throwback photo on Instagram and revealed that Xscape was “mad at me for going to my graduation because we had a show that day… I had missed all the senior trips, senior prom, etc… But I refused to miss my graduation!” The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.