‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Famous Politician Is Revealed As The Bear & Raps ‘Baby Got Back’

It’s time for Group C! The final round of masked singers performed during the March 11 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ and a former vice presidential candidate was unmasked.

The Group C celebrities made their debut during the all-new episode of The Masked Singer. The first masked singer up is the Night Angel. Her clue package takes place at a motel. “Like an angel, I’ve been blessed my entire life.” She says that “doors have always opened for me” and “fame brought me down like a landslide.” She performs “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. The guesses include Taylor Dayne, Monica, and Lil’ Kim. After Nicole Scherzinger’s guess, Robin Thicke points out that Lil’ Kim has a song called “Magic Stick.”

Next up is the Bear. The clue package includes a pair of hockey skates. The Bear reveals that she’s been “a little polarizing” in the past and she’s a mom. She slays “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. The guesses include Tonya Harding, Candace Cameron Bure, and Tina Fey. The Astronaut reveals in his clue package that he got started at a young age and hasn’t had a “pitch perfect landing.” He performs a stunning rendition of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. The celebrities named include Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, and Zac Efron.

The T-Rex was “plucked out of obscurity” at a young age. She was picked out of a group as well, hinting at a reality competition show past. However, a “cataclysmic event” changed her world forever. She performs “So What” by Pink and she’s energetic AF. She adds that she loves the feeling of being “fierce and untamed.” Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler, and Rebecca Black are among the guesses.

The Rhino takes the stage next. He admits that he was “center stage” when he was a young rhino “every week.” However, “being on top became an addiction” and he hit rock bottom. One major clue is the Grand Ole Opry is featured. He wows with his performance of “Have A Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt. Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, and Tim McGraw are the guesses.

The final performance of the night is from the Swan. She starts out her clue package by doing ballet. She says she’s “played games” and “seen shame.” Vampire fangs also make an appearance. The Swan performs “Fever” by Peggy Lee. The guesses include Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Unfortunately, it’s the Bear going home this week. The final guesses include Christina Applegate, Jodie Sweetin, and Tina Fey. The Bear is… SARAH PALIN!