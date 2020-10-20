Britney Spears’ 7 Hottest Bikini Photos On Instagram

Just call her the bikini queen! Britney Spears is no stranger to rocking a sexy two-piece, whether she’s at the beach or in the comfort of her own home! Reminisce about the summer months with the singer’s sexiest IG bikini photos!

Britney Spears would most likely live in bikinis if she could! The pop icon, 38, has made it no secret that she’s a fan of the sun, sand and water. Her Instagram feed is filled with different bikini photos from various beach trips — many of which include her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple often enjoys taking walks by the oceanside. Additionally, the “Piece of Me” singer has said that she favors beach yoga and meditation.

With such a strong love for the beach, Britney’s bikini collection just continues to grow. Its seems as though she debuts a new swimsuit every week! From snakeskin two-pieces, to solid bright bikinis and animal print swimwear — you can count on Britney to have the best bikinis on the market. Take a look back at her sexiest swimsuit photos that she’s shared to Instagram:

What’s a pool day without a massive peacock float? In May of 2019, Britney shared this photo of herself soaking up the sun in a lavish backyard pool. While the peacock float nearly stole the spotlight, it was Britney’s abs in her zebra-print bikini that caught our eye! The “Boys” singer let her blonde hair down in the photo, which she captioned using three sunflower emojis.

In June of 2019, Britney retreated to a tropical location with the clearest blue waters and light sand. She shared a pair of bikini snaps that we had to include in our roundup. Her first suit — a solid white two-piece — featured a triangle, string top and a low-rise bottoms (Brit’s favorite style!). The second suit included a bright yellow triangle swim top. Unfortunately, her bottoms weren’t visible because she was pictured lying down in the ocean.

Did we just discover Britney’s yellow bottoms? This next snap, from June 2018, shows the singer sitting in the sand, gazing out at the ocean. While the photos were taken about a year apart, this yellow bikini could very well be the same one she’s wearing in the previous photo. Either way, Britney looks amazing in yellow!

Speaking of Britney rocking the color yellow — she sizzled in this one-shoulder yellow top that she wore on a yacht in Miami in June of 2019. Britney shared a number of photos from the romantic trip with her boyfriend Sam, who she called “mi amor.” The singer showed off her amazing figure in a full-length shot that revealed her low-rise black bottoms.

One of our favorite bikinis (ever) is this stunning, blue snakeskin two-piece that Britney wore in February. She took to Instagram to post a pair of beach snaps that showed her lounging in the sand near a bunch of surfboards. Her skin looked sun kissed as she covered her scalp with a white cowboy hat.

More recently, Britney enjoyed a “beautiful day” in the pool with her boyfriend in May of 2020. She shared a few outdoor snaps from the couple’s swim day in an infinity pool. Britney and Sam enjoyed some R&R on pool rafts as they looked out at the Hollywood Hills.

One month later, Britney shared this pretty closeup of herself in a pink, leopard-print bikini. She snapped the photo in honor of her new haircut at the time, writing in her caption, “I did it, I finally cut bangs!!!!!”