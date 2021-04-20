See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Scott Sweetly Hold Hands In Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Birthday Pics
BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus. 08 Apr 2021 Pictured: Travis Barker. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA745044_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker along with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744866_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have a quiet lunch by themselves to slowly bring in the weekend. The happy couple that appear to be going strong snuggled up on their walk back to their Range Rover. Travis showed what a true gentleman he is by opening the driver side door for Kourtney. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian just shared new pics from her birthday weekend and proved she and Travis Barker are the definition of couple goals. 

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday over the weekend and on April 20 she blessed her fans with a birthday photo dump that included the most adorable pic of her and Travis Barker holding hands.

In the first photo of the series Kourtney is wearing Mini Mouse ears with a black bra top and matching shorts. She and Travis are walking across the lawn, facing away from the camera. They appear to be unaware that someone is taking their picture. Travis has his shirt off, putting his many tattoos on display.

Kourtney also shared a photo and video of the absolutely massive floral display that Travis gifted her. Not only does the arrangement of white tulips and white gardenias take up several square feet of floor space, but there are also dozens of flowers suspended upside down from the ceiling.

During the special weekend the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer spent the night in Laguna Beach, CA. They hit up one of the city’s stunning beaches on Apr. 18, and engaged in major PDA. You can see the pics and video of their sexy day at the beach here.

Travis surprised Kourtney by having a plane fly overhead of the packed beach with a sign wishing her a happy birthday. Video of the special moment was included in Kourtney’s post.

Kourtney Kardashian Birthday Pics
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker have been linked since late 2020. [BACKGRID]
It’s 2021 so Travis didn’t just shower Kourtney with love IRL — he also went all out for her on-line too. On April 18 he posted a full on Instagram birthday tribute and declared to the world how madly in love he is. In his post Travis shared a photo of Kourtney sitting on his lap while they made out. “I F*****G LOVE YOU!” he captioned the post. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” 

Kourtney and Travis had been friends for years, but in late 2020 things turned romantic. Then they went on a getaway to Palm Springs in late Jan. 2021 and on Feb. 16, they went Instagram official. Since then they’ve been inseparable and have even started taking their kids on blended family vacations. So sweet!