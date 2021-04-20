Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Scott Sweetly Hold Hands In Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian just shared new pics from her birthday weekend and proved she and Travis Barker are the definition of couple goals.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday over the weekend and on April 20 she blessed her fans with a birthday photo dump that included the most adorable pic of her and Travis Barker holding hands.

In the first photo of the series Kourtney is wearing Mini Mouse ears with a black bra top and matching shorts. She and Travis are walking across the lawn, facing away from the camera. They appear to be unaware that someone is taking their picture. Travis has his shirt off, putting his many tattoos on display.

Kourtney also shared a photo and video of the absolutely massive floral display that Travis gifted her. Not only does the arrangement of white tulips and white gardenias take up several square feet of floor space, but there are also dozens of flowers suspended upside down from the ceiling.

During the special weekend the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer spent the night in Laguna Beach, CA. They hit up one of the city’s stunning beaches on Apr. 18, and engaged in major PDA. You can see the pics and video of their sexy day at the beach here.

Travis surprised Kourtney by having a plane fly overhead of the packed beach with a sign wishing her a happy birthday. Video of the special moment was included in Kourtney’s post.

It’s 2021 so Travis didn’t just shower Kourtney with love IRL — he also went all out for her on-line too. On April 18 he posted a full on Instagram birthday tribute and declared to the world how madly in love he is. In his post Travis shared a photo of Kourtney sitting on his lap while they made out. “I F*****G LOVE YOU!” he captioned the post. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Kourtney and Travis had been friends for years, but in late 2020 things turned romantic. Then they went on a getaway to Palm Springs in late Jan. 2021 and on Feb. 16, they went Instagram official. Since then they’ve been inseparable and have even started taking their kids on blended family vacations. So sweet!