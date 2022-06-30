Kourtney Kardashian: 1st Photos Of The Reality Star After Travis Barker’s Sudden Hospitalization

Kourtney looked downcast as she kept a low profile in a hoodie and sunglasses just days after she helped rush her husband Travis to the hospital.

By:
June 30, 2022 1:24PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen at Piazza Duomo on May 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 25 May 2022
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Barkers are celebrating their recent wedding with a date night at Nobu and we catch Kourtney Kardashian Barker in a killer black dress meanwhile Travis wears his signature dark style. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was also seen leaving the restaurant with the couple. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted for the first time in public two days after rushing her husband, Travis Barker, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star looked downcast on Thursday, June 30 as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing clothing from Travis’ music label DTA Records. Keeping a low profile in a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and dark sunglasses, Kourtney was seen solo during her outing.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian was seen for the first time in public since Travis Barker was hospitalized. (SplashNews.com)

The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized due to a case of pancreatitis, which was reportedly triggered by a recent colonoscopy. The unexpected health scare is certainly a difficult situation for the newly married couple — but Kourtney is doing her best to support Travis. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider added. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”

Another source said that Kourtney, who began dating Travis back in 2021, “could not imagine her life without Travis, and she would not want to.” The insider added, “She got her happily ever after and she wants to grow old with him.”

This is a developing story…

