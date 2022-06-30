Kourtney Kardashian: 1st Photos Of The Reality Star After Travis Barker’s Sudden Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted for the first time in public two days after rushing her husband, Travis Barker, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star looked downcast on Thursday, June 30 as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing clothing from Travis’ music label DTA Records. Keeping a low profile in a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and dark sunglasses, Kourtney was seen solo during her outing.
The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized due to a case of pancreatitis, which was reportedly triggered by a recent colonoscopy. The unexpected health scare is certainly a difficult situation for the newly married couple — but Kourtney is doing her best to support Travis. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider added. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”
Another source said that Kourtney, who began dating Travis back in 2021, “could not imagine her life without Travis, and she would not want to.” The insider added, “She got her happily ever after and she wants to grow old with him.”
This is a developing story…