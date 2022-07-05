Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Purple Hair Makeover After Travis Barker’s Health Scare: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling purple! The 43-year-old newlywed has died her signature dark tresses a deep purple, which she debuted on her Instagram Story on July 5 (seen below). The photo the Poosh founder shared was a steamy selfie of herself posing on the floor of her closet wearing a seemingly wet white tank top which showed her black bra underneath. She matched the tank with loose-fitting mom jeans and black sleeves from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear collection.

The selfie followed several images Kourtney posted from her Fourth of July weekend beach getaway, such as the orange Chevy CST she rode in with Travis Barker, 46, and two of her children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. In the video Kourtney shared of their joy ride, she appeared to be in the same outfit she wore for the mirror selfie, which she paired with a black hat that was secured by a string that tied under her chin and black Converse sneakers. Penelope looked adorable in the back seat wearing a matching brown hoodie and sweats set, while her brother donned blue shorts and a white graphic tee outlined in red.

The beachy outing was followed by Travis’ release from the hospital, which he was admitted to the week prior due to pancreatitis. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” Kourt wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 2, breaking her silence on the matter. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Looks Through The Years: Red Carpets & More Kourtney Kardashian PrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017 Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian displays her curves in all-black as we spot the KUWTK star for the first time since she wed Travis Barker in Las Vegas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she continued. “I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”

The Blink-182 drummer released a statement of his own the same day. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he began. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

Before Travis was wheeled into West Hills hospital, from which he was then transferred to receive more optimal medical care, he tweeted, “God save me.” Two of his children then took to their social media accounts following his hospitalization to ask for “prayers” and to thank fans for their support.