Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Her Initial ‘K’ On Travis Barker’s Arm: ‘My Finest Work’

The Poosh founder revealed that she had written her first initial and a heart on her husband for his latest tattoo on her Instagram Story.

By:
July 7, 2022 1:28PM EDT
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen at Piazza Duomo on May 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 25 May 2022
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Barkers are celebrating their recent wedding with a date night at Nobu and we catch Kourtney Kardashian Barker in a killer black dress meanwhile Travis wears his signature dark style. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was also seen leaving the restaurant with the couple. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her tattooing skills! She gave her husband Travis Barker his latest ink on Wednesday, July 6. Kourtney, 43, showed a simple piece that she drew on the Blink-182 drummer, where she wrote a very thin “K,” and a small heart next to it on his arm. Travis, 46, reposted the new piece on his Instagram Story.

Kourt was clearly pleased with the new tat on her hubby! Along with the photo of Travis’ arm, she wrote that she was very satisfied with it. “Some of my finest work,” she wrote. The new design looked fab with Travis’ many tattoos, which cover his whole body.

Travis Barker’s latest tattoo is a “K,” written by Kourtney. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The “K” tattoo is far from Travis’ first to show his love for Kourtney. It’s not even the first tattoo that the reality star has given him! Kourt first showed off her tattooing skills, when she wrote “I love you” on the drummer’s arm in May 2021. Travis clearly loves his wife’s work, with this being his latest tattoo by her.

Before Kourtney inked “I love you” into his arm, Travis got a tattoo referencing a pivotal scene from one of their favorite movies True Romance in March 2021. He got the line “You’re so cool” from the crime thriller tatted on his thigh in March 2021. Fans thought it may have been Kourtney’s handwriting, but it seems to have been lifted straight from the film. Nonetheless, the pair have referenced their love for the 1993 flick plenty of times throughout their relationship. Shortly after they first went public, Travis got Kourtney’s name in a beautiful script font on his chest.

Besides that Travis also got a piece with Kourtney’s lips to cover up a tattoo where he’d had his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s name in October 2021. While Travis has tons of tattoos, Kourtney showed what she would look like all tatted up when she photoshopped a few different designs on herself in a shot of her and Travis.

 

More From Our Partners

ad