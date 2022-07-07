Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Her Initial ‘K’ On Travis Barker’s Arm: ‘My Finest Work’

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her tattooing skills! She gave her husband Travis Barker his latest ink on Wednesday, July 6. Kourtney, 43, showed a simple piece that she drew on the Blink-182 drummer, where she wrote a very thin “K,” and a small heart next to it on his arm. Travis, 46, reposted the new piece on his Instagram Story.

Kourt was clearly pleased with the new tat on her hubby! Along with the photo of Travis’ arm, she wrote that she was very satisfied with it. “Some of my finest work,” she wrote. The new design looked fab with Travis’ many tattoos, which cover his whole body.

The “K” tattoo is far from Travis’ first to show his love for Kourtney. It’s not even the first tattoo that the reality star has given him! Kourt first showed off her tattooing skills, when she wrote “I love you” on the drummer’s arm in May 2021. Travis clearly loves his wife’s work, with this being his latest tattoo by her.

Before Kourtney inked “I love you” into his arm, Travis got a tattoo referencing a pivotal scene from one of their favorite movies True Romance in March 2021. He got the line “You’re so cool” from the crime thriller tatted on his thigh in March 2021. Fans thought it may have been Kourtney’s handwriting, but it seems to have been lifted straight from the film. Nonetheless, the pair have referenced their love for the 1993 flick plenty of times throughout their relationship. Shortly after they first went public, Travis got Kourtney’s name in a beautiful script font on his chest.

Besides that Travis also got a piece with Kourtney’s lips to cover up a tattoo where he’d had his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s name in October 2021. While Travis has tons of tattoos, Kourtney showed what she would look like all tatted up when she photoshopped a few different designs on herself in a shot of her and Travis.