Kourtney Kardashian Photoshops Her Body With Tattoos To Match Travis Barker In Wild Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are twinning harder than ever in a heavily inked photo that they both shared on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 48, are a match made in tattooed heaven! In a photoshopped pic that was created by artist Cheyenne Randall, Kourtney is covered from head to toe in tattoos while sitting on Travis’s lap. As fans know, the Blink-182 drummer is known for his signature body tattoos — 107 to be exact! Kourtney, on the other hand, does not have any tattoos, unlike her famous sisters.

In the photo, a super-chic looking Kourtney is dressed in an all-black ensemble, which shows off her toned midsection. Kourtney has long hair in the photo, which is parted with long bangs hanging down on each side of her face. She is seated on Travis’s lap and looks very much the part of his rocker lady love. The photoshopped ink covering her entire body includes a butterfly across her chest, as well as many hearts and variety of flowers. Travis’s main flame also has fire tattooed on her left wrist.

Kourtney and Travis, who started casually dating one year ago in December 2020, have been inseparable lately — and they are not afraid to share their love for one another on their social media accounts. Prior to their engagement on the beach in Mexico in October, fans noticed that Kourtney’s style was beginning to change. Her outfit choices started to become edgier. Recently, Kourtney and Travis have had a lot of fun on Instagram. On Oct. 1, Kourtney and Travis channeled the lead characters in Edward Scissorhands, the 1990 hit movie that starred Johnny Depp, 58, and Winona Ryder, 50.

As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney and Travis released their own rendition of Jingle Bells just in time for Christmas, on December 24! In the track, Kourtney sings backup vocals, as her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, sings the lead vocals. Travis, appropriately, plays the drums in the background. Kourtney revealed on her Instagram that Kris had debuted the song on her Instagram story. In a quote accompanying the jingle, Kourtney said, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner.”