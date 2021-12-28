See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Photoshops Her Body With Tattoos To Match Travis Barker In Wild Photo

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are twinning harder than ever in a heavily inked photo that they both shared on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 48, are a match made in tattooed heaven! In a photoshopped pic that was created by artist Cheyenne Randall, Kourtney is covered from head to toe in tattoos while sitting on Travis’s lap. As fans know, the Blink-182 drummer is known for his signature body tattoos — 107 to be exact! Kourtney, on the other hand, does not have any tattoos, unlike her famous sisters.

In the photo, a super-chic looking Kourtney is dressed in an all-black ensemble, which shows off her toned midsection. Kourtney has long hair in the photo, which is parted with long bangs hanging down on each side of her face. She is seated on Travis’s lap and looks very much the part of his rocker lady love. The photoshopped ink covering her entire body includes a butterfly across her chest, as well as many hearts and variety of flowers. Travis’s main flame also has fire tattooed on her left wrist.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker coordinated their outfits while walking on the streets of New York CIty on October 15, 2021. (MediaPunch/ Shutterstock)

Kourtney and Travis, who started casually dating one year ago in December 2020, have been inseparable lately — and they are not afraid to share their love for one another on their social media accounts. Prior to their engagement on the beach in Mexico in October, fans noticed that Kourtney’s style was beginning to change. Her outfit choices started to become edgier. Recently, Kourtney and Travis have had a lot of fun on Instagram. On Oct. 1, Kourtney and Travis channeled the lead characters in Edward Scissorhands, the 1990 hit movie that starred Johnny Depp, 58, and Winona Ryder, 50.

Related Gallery

Stars Who Are Completely Covered In Tattoos -- PICS

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in Atlanta Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Big-hearted David Beckham has lent his support to promote a new range of ethically sourced friendship bracelets. The football ace has teamed up with fashion brand Bottletop for its #TOGETHERBAND charity campaign, following in the footsteps of models Doutzen Kroes and Naomi Campbell. Becks, 44, who shows off the bracelets in these campaign pics, said: "I believe children all over the world should have access to healthcare and be able to live a healthy lifestyle. "I’m proud to be a part of this campaign with @togetherbandofficial to support the @unfoundation Goal 3. Help us spread the word by wearing a band too." The #TogetherBand campaign is an initiative launched by the sustainable fashion brand and has other celebrity ambassadors including Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Alessandra Ambrosio. The £20 and £35 GBP Together Bands - bracelets which are made from recycled ocean plastic and repurposed illegal firearm metal - are sold to raise proceeds that go towards funding “life-changing projects to build a better future for us all” as well as spreading awareness about the issues. Each TogetherBand pack comes with two bracelets, meaning that supporters can give their extra bracelet away to someone and pass on the message. Beckham told a UK newsppaer that he wanted to give one to his son, Brooklyn, as well as his pal and basketball star LeBron James. It centres around 17 sustainably bands. Each band is coloured to represent one of the 17 UN Global Goals, set in 2015 as a route map for a healthier more sustainable planet by 2030. Beckham has chosen to support Goal 3: Health and Well-being. They are available to buy at www.togetherband.org. He was shot by Matthew Brookes for the campaign. Editorial use only. Please credit Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA. 30 Aug 2019 Pictured: David Beckham shows off bands for Bottletop #TOGETHERBAND campaign. Photo credit: Courtesy of Bottletop/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA491510_003.jpg) [Photo via Meg
Kehlani Beautycon Festival, Portrait Studio, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen walking in Soho on Oct. 15, 2021. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney and Travis released their own rendition of Jingle Bells just in time for Christmas, on December 24! In the track, Kourtney sings backup vocals, as her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, sings the lead vocals. Travis, appropriately, plays the drums in the background.  Kourtney revealed on her Instagram that Kris had debuted the song on her Instagram story. In a quote accompanying the jingle, Kourtney said, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner.”