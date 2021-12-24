Kris Jenner Makes Her Singing Debut With ‘Jingle Bells’ Song Ft. Kourtney & Travis — Listen

Kris Jenner recruited her daughter and future son-in-law to perform for her holiday music debut with her take on a classic Christmas carol.

Travis Barker has found his latest musical collaborator with Kris Jenner! The 66-year-old mogul and reality star dropped her take on “Jingle Bells” just in time for Christmas on Friday December 24! While Kris sings lead, the track also features her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and, of course, Travis, 46, on drums. It’s a sweet holiday romp, perfect for setting presents under the tree and leaving cookies out for Santa.

Kourtney shared that her mom had released her debut single on her Instagram Story. “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner, me on jingle bells, and Travis Barker on drums.” The song definitely doesn’t sound anything like other budding stars that the blink-182 drummer has worked with. Rather than pop-punk, the track has a classic holiday feel, with piano and saxophone, more than some of Travis’ other Christmas tracks, like blink-182’s “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas.”

The silly Christmas cover is definitely a nice way to kick off the holidays. Even Kourtney’s sisters Khloe and Kim shared the link and showed that they were proud of their mama and sister. Kourtney had seemed to drop a hint that she and her fiancé had something cooking, when she shared a studio photo on December 17. The Poosh founder sat behind Travis’ giant drum kit and captioned the pictures with “Little drummer girl.“

Travis and Kourtney’s first Christmas as an engaged couple is definitely a special occasion, and the pair definitely have big plans including “blending their families.” A source close to Kourtney revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney wanted to make sure that she got her future hubby an extra special present. “Kourtney is so generous. The one thing she is stuck on right now is what to get Travis. Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas,” the source said. Other than her fiancé, another source revealed that Kourtney puts a lot of thought into the gifts she gets for his three kids: Landon, Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana.