Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Wants To ‘Blow’ Travis Barker’s Mind With Epic Christmas Gift

Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for Christmas as she prepares to ‘blow’ fiance Travis Barker and their kids away!

Kourtney Kardashian has big plans for fiance Travis Barker and their kids this holiday season! The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “extremely hands on” when it comes to Christmas shopping and this year is no different. Now that the Poosh founder is newly engaged, this season plans on being extra special.

“Kourtney could very easily go on Amazon, give the kids money or get someone to do her shopping for her, but she doesn’t,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is extremely hands on when it comes to her Christmas shopping and her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love.”

Kourtney Kardashian has extra special plans for Christmas gifts this year with fiance, Travis Barker

“Now that she is with Travis, Kourtney feels like she has five kids instead of three. And she isn’t going to get any less presents for his children then she does for her own, and vise versa,” the pal said of the three children Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick — and Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Travis also has kids of his own with ex Shanna MoaklerAlabama, 15, Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22.

“When it comes to holidays and gift-giving, Kourtney is so generous. The one thing she is stuck on right now is what to get Travis. Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond. Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Either way, it will be a fun-loving holiday season for the blended families as they’re all getting along great. On Dec. 14, Travis’s youngest child Alabama took part in a viral trend with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 8, for a cute video which they shared on Dec. 14.

The video was set to a snippet of the song “Chocolate Barbie” by Choppadior, and the video started with Alabama, 15, bobbing her head at the camera. She also added the words “Meet my friends” at the bottom of the video. She then panned over to Penelope, 9, and North, 8, who were both also bobbing their heads along. The whole clip was adorable, and it’s clear that the blink-182 drummer’s daughter is getting along great with her future relatives in the Kardashian family.