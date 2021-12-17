Kourtney Kardashian Plays The Drums Just Like Travis Barker While Joining Him In The Studio

If Travis Barker is too busy when blink-182 hits the road again, Kourtney Kardashian seems willing to fill in. She jumped behind his drums in new photos, which left Travis gushing over his ‘rockstar’ girlfriend.

“Little drummer girl,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the photos she posted to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 16). Kourtney, 41, wasn’t naming her favorite gender-flipped Christmas tune – she was seated behind the drum kit of her boyfriend, Travis Barker. While Kourt didn’t share any videos of her playing the drums, she certainly got the poses down – which is half the battle, honestly. Even Travis, 46, approved, as he wrote out “Rockstar [drum emoji]” in the comments section.

Addison Rae, one of Kourt’s besties, said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was “legendary,” while Avril Lavigne – who recently teamed with Travis for a song – left a string of fire emojis. “I’m with the drummer,” wrote jeweler Veronique Vicari Barnes, while pastor Chad Veach added, “I LOVE IT.” Other fans wrote “Go Little Rockstar,” participating in the TikTok trend that misquotes SALES‘ “Pope Is A Rockstar.” Others left strings of heart emojis, flame emojis, and “metal” emojis.

Kourt has undoubtedly embraced her rockstar side since striking up a romance with Travis. She’s also has raised her fiancé’s closet for some of his clothing. At the start of December, Kourt rocked a Rammstein sweatshirt while holding hands with Travis as they filmed the family’s upcoming Hulu special. In September, while visiting Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana show, Kourtney wrote Cannibal Corpse long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with a Hermès Birkin 25cm bag. Travis, always the punk rocker, opted for a t-shirt featuring The Cramps (the band on the shirt Lorde wore for her Rolling Stone cover debut in 2014.)

This rockstar drummer moment came shortly after Kourtney proved she was a rockstar mom. On December 14, both her sons — Reign Disick and Mason Disick – celebrated birthdays. In honor of Mason turning 12 and Reign turning 7, Kourt posted photos of her two boys together. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” she captioned the Instagram Gallery. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.” Now, that’s truly metal. Rock over Calabassas, Kourtney.