See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Plays The Drums Just Like Travis Barker While Joining Him In The Studio

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

If Travis Barker is too busy when blink-182 hits the road again, Kourtney Kardashian seems willing to fill in. She jumped behind his drums in new photos, which left Travis gushing over his ‘rockstar’ girlfriend.

“Little drummer girl,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the photos she posted to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 16). Kourtney, 41, wasn’t naming her favorite gender-flipped Christmas tune – she was seated behind the drum kit of her boyfriend, Travis Barker. While Kourt didn’t share any videos of her playing the drums, she certainly got the poses down – which is half the battle, honestly. Even Travis, 46, approved, as he wrote out “Rockstar [drum emoji]” in the comments section.

Addison Rae, one of Kourt’s besties, said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was “legendary,” while Avril Lavigne – who recently teamed with Travis for a song – left a string of fire emojis. “I’m with the drummer,” wrote jeweler Veronique Vicari Barnes, while pastor Chad Veach added, “I LOVE IT.” Other fans wrote “Go Little Rockstar,” participating in the TikTok trend that misquotes SALES‘ “Pope Is A Rockstar.” Others left strings of heart emojis, flame emojis, and “metal” emojis.

Kourt has undoubtedly embraced her rockstar side since striking up a romance with Travis. She’s also has raised her fiancé’s closet for some of his clothing. At the start of December, Kourt rocked a Rammstein sweatshirt while holding hands with Travis as they filmed the family’s upcoming Hulu special. In September, while visiting Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana show, Kourtney wrote Cannibal Corpse long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with a Hermès Birkin 25cm bag. Travis, always the punk rocker, opted for a t-shirt featuring The Cramps (the band on the shirt Lorde wore for her Rolling Stone cover debut in 2014.)

(MEGA)

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

This rockstar drummer moment came shortly after Kourtney proved she was a rockstar mom. On December 14, both her sons — Reign Disick and Mason Disickcelebrated birthdays. In honor of Mason turning 12 and Reign turning 7, Kourt posted photos of her two boys together. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” she captioned the Instagram Gallery. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.” Now, that’s truly metal. Rock over Calabassas, Kourtney.