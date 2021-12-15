Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sweet Tribute For Mason’s 12th & Reign’s 7th Birthdays — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet and touching post in honor of her sons Mason and Reign, who celebrated the same birthday on Dec. 14, and called herself ‘blessed’ to have them in her life.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is showing love for her two sons Mason and Reign on their birthdays. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a post full of pics and video of some awesome moments she’s had with them over the years, and added a sweet caption. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart. I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life,” it read.

Mason turned 12 and Reign turned seven on Dec. 14 and fans quickly sent birthday wishes to them shortly after Kourtney made her post public. “Happy birthday to both of them<3,” one fan wrote while another called them “so cute.” Others shared birthday hat and party emojis, signifying their joy over the special day.

Before celebrating her two boys’ birthdays, Kourtney made headlines when she clapped back at a troll who accused her of getting plastic surgery. “Kourtney got plenty of surgery!” the troll alleged when responding to a post about the beauty. “She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of change them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

“no better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt life, um thanks and you were just getting started,” the mom-of-three wrote back. The accusations didn’t come as too much of a surprise since Kourtney and her sisters are often the subject of such speculation.

When Kourtney’s not getting attention for her posts about her kids, including her daughter Penelope, 9, she’s doing so for her relationship with Travis Barker, 46,. The couple got engaged in Oct. and have been very public about their love for each other through PDA-filled outings and pics. They have also been seen with each other’s kids, proving their bond is strong and ready for the future.