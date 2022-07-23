Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker ‘The Most Thoughtful Person’ After He Sends Flowers

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is sharing how sweet her husband Travis Barker, 46, is with her fans. The Kardashians star posted a photo of a bouquet of white and purple tulips placed on a table near a candle, to her Instagram story on July 21, and added a loving message to the Blink 182 drummer, in the caption. “most thoughtful person I know,” she wrote while tagging his account.

The pretty gift Travis gave Kourtney comes just days after she shared a series of photos from their getaway to Palm Springs, CA. The newlyweds enjoyed some fun in the sun, in the popular city, and looked great while doing it. The doting wife rocked two stylish bikinis in two photos from the set while her new hubby went shirtless in some others.

In addition to relaxing on lounge chairs and with warm green beverages, the happy couple spent some time taking in the nature around them by going on a bike ride. One cute pic showed them adorably posing while sitting on their bike seats and looking back at the camera. Kourtney wore a white graphic tee and black and white zebra-patterned sweatpants while Travis opted for just black jeans and a backward baseball cap.

The lovebirds’ getaway was a well-deserved one since they had to recently endure a scary hospitalization for Travis. The musician ended up getting a serious case of pancreatitis and had to receive medical treatment for several days in June. Luckily, everything turned out okay and Kourtney was by his side through and through.

When Kourtney’s not making headlines for spending time with Travis, she’s doing so for going on outings with her kids, who include Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. The proud mom was photographed attending a birthday party with Penelope in Malibu on July 9 and showed off a fashionable outfit of choice. It consisted of a pink slip-style dress with black lace on the bottom under a black jacket and chunky black boots. Her mini me also looked great in a pink and black animal striped tank top, white shorts, and gray sneakers.