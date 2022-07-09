Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pink Babydoll Dress With Penelope, 10, At Birthday Party: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her daughter Penelope, 10, were spotted heading to a birthday bash in Malibu. The Poosh founder held her only daughter’s hand as they headed into the soiree on Saturday, 9, dressed for the warm weather. Kourt opted for a slip style baby doll dress in pink with a black lace border, adding a breezy black bomber jacket over top.

She added a pair of chunky black lace up loafers to the look, along with her favorite purse: Prada’s 2000 re-edition nylon bag covered in Swarovski crystals which retails for $2,500. She’s been a regular user of the sparkly purse since it was re-released, posting it to both her Instagram and Instagram story. The purse also appeared on the season one finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, where she’s seen waiting for sister Khloe Kardashian to join a family meeting with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim. Finally, Kourt finished her outfit with a black pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

Penelope, who recently had a lavish birthday party herself, twinned with her mom in a pink zebra tank top. She paired the Lisa Frank inspired shirt with a white pair of sneakers, as well as her uncle Kanye West’s Yeezy 350 boost sneakers in gray. Scott Disick‘s daughter held onto her belongings in a pink smiley face tote bag, tying her Y2K themed outfit together.

Penelope’s aunt Kim Kardashian was also spotted heading into the party along with P’s cousins Saint West, 6, and North, 9. Kim stunned her casual weekend look, keeping her blonde hair back in a perfect bun. The reality star opted to wear a black crop top along with an open blue jacket and matching shorts, seemingly by sports brand Umbra.