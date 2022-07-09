Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top Taking Kids Saint, 6, & North, 9, To Birthday: Photos

Kim Kardashian is a hands on mom. The reality star, 41, was seen taking her oldest son Saint West, 6, and North, 9, to a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6. Kim wore a mens inspired blue button down that appeared to be from Umbra over top of a black crop top, likely from her own SKIMS shape and loungewear line. She added a matching pair of blue shorts on the bottom, keeping the cozy vibes going with a sporty pair of black flip flops.

Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, also appeared to be attending the same birthday party with her daughter Penelope, 10. The Poosh founder opted for a pink babydoll dress adorned with black lace, adding a black bomber jacket over top. True to her rock and roll inspired style (inspired by husband Travis Barker), she finished the look with a chunky black combat boot and sunglasses.

Kim has been spending plenty of time with her kids in the last couple of weeks as she’s kept up with her jet set lifestyle. The SKKN by Kim founder took Saint and her younger son Psalm, 3, to a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of the 4th of July in New York City. While taping the interview, The Kardashians on Hulu star had to pause Jimmy in order to scold Saint and Psalm to pipe down!

“Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. C’mon!” she said to the two boys, who could be seen giggling at the side of the stage. While she continued with the interview for a minute or two, the pair were apparently making too much noise for Kim, as she addressed them again. “Guys seriously you’ve gotta go,” she hilariously declared, as Psalm was escorted backstage.

Kim later shared a few sweet photos from backstage with the duo. “Boys trip w their crazy drip,” Kim captioned the photos with the mischievous brothers.

North also joined Kim at Paris Fashion Week on a whirlwind trip where the reality mogul made her runway debut with Balenciaga.