Kourtney Kardashian Throws Penelope Disick A Pink-Themed 10th Birthday Party With A Water Slide

Penelope Disick has entered the double digits! She celebrated her 10th birthday a day early on July 7 with a pinked-out pool party filled with sweet treats, heart-shaped balloons, pool floats, and waffles, and a giant inflatable water slide with fake palm trees on it. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shared several images from the backyard bash on her Instagram Story between July 7 and 8, which can be seen below.

The first adorable snapshot she shared showed a huge group of pink heart balloons, over which the doting mother wrote, “My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!” with some celebratory emojis, a smiley face, and nostalgic-looking emojis. She made sure to mention the balloons were sustainable and biodegradable. She then gave a look at her outfit for the day, which was an adorable pink and white checkered two-piece that featured a crisscross design across her chest she paired with a bright pink bucket hat. Kourtney also showed fans the “vegan and gluten-free heart shaped grilled cheese” snacks that were served with marina sauce. Several more photos showed off the little details at the party, which included pink roses decorating the tables and white towels laid across wooden lounge chairs with pink, heart-shaped sunnies on them. The birthday bash was certainly a pink paradise!

Atiana de la Hoya, 23, the stepdaughter of Travis Barker, 46, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also shared an adorable moment from the party: Penelope blowing out the candles of a chocolate birthday cake covered in colorful sprinkles and a smiley face made out of pink icing. “Double digits,” Atiana captioned the beautiful shot on her Instagram Story. Penelope’s other stepsister, Alabama Barker, 16, also wished her a happy birthday with a mirror selfie of the two of them. “Happy birthday princess p. Love you!” she wrote over the photo with a red heart emoji.

Penelope’s birthday wishes didn’t end there. Kris Jenner, 66, who missed the birthday celebration for Paris Couture Fashion Week, posted a slideshow of photos of Penelope as she grew up. “Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian, 41, also sent Penelope some birthday love from France. “Happy birthday my sweet P! I love you more than anything!!!” she wrote alongside a selfie with Kourtney’s firstborn.

And, of course, Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, 39, also wished her a happy birthday via his Instagram Story by posting a photo of abstract art hanging above a neon light “happy birthday sign” and pink “happy birthday” balloons hung in his house. “Happy birthday to my little angel pie,” he wrote over the first photo. “Love my peep aleep,” he added with the second image. He did not appear to be present at the birthday gathering thrown by Kourtney.

It’s clear that Penelope has an endless supply of pink and love on her very special day!