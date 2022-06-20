Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, Wears String Blue Bikini In Sexy New Selfies: Photo

Alabama Barker looked fabulous in a super cheeky blue string bikini with a denim & leather jacket draped off her shoulders in sexy new photos.

June 20, 2022
alabama barker
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 16-year-old posed by the pool rocking a powder blue string bikini with side-tie bottoms that were super cheeky, her entire behind was out.

Alabama posted the sexy selfies with the caption, “How you don’t like me but tryna do everything like me, see that is what gets me. @prettylittlething” In the photos, she wore a cropped denim and leather varsity jacket that was draped off her shoulders. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and gorgeous glam.

Her face looked flawless and she rocked a black cat-eye liner with a nude matte lip and brown lip liner. Her extremely long platinum blonde hair was down and wet in beach waves and it ended all the way at her bottom.

Alabama is always posting sexy photos to her Instagram and aside from this bikini, she recently rocked a strapless brown crop top that was more of a bralette than a shirt and was completely cut out on her chest.

She styled the cutout top with a high-waisted brown khaki mini skirt and gorgeous long blonde hair that was half-up half down. She posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “I’m having motion they supposed to hate me @prettylittlething.”

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorites was the plunging white midi dress she wore in Portofino for her dad and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. Alabama rocked the skintight, long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress with a ruffle around the neckline and ruching on the front and back. She topped her look off with red strappy sandals and a red flower in her hair.

