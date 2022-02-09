Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian & Alabama Barker Match In Lacy Sheer Jumpsuits For Family Outing

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Alabama Barker looked fabulous when they wore matching sheer lacy jumpsuits while out to dinner with their family.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Alabama Barker, 16, looked fabulous when they opted to match their outfits for a fun family night out to dinner. They both wore sexy, sheer lace jumpsuits that put their fabulous figures on full display.

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a plunging sheer lace jumpsuit while out with Travis Barker.

Kourtney looked stunning when she wore a plunging, sheer black lace jumpsuit with a low-cut V-neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The one-piece was completely see-through and featured skinny leggings. On top of her one-piece, she threw on a baggy black peacoat and she accessorized with a furry black clutch, a black choker necklace with a cross, and a pair of Jimmy Choo Cass Pointed Toe Pumps.

Alabama Barker rocked a similar outfit when she threw on a see-through jumpsuit with a bra & underwear.

Alabama looked just as fabulous when she wore basically the same exact outfit. She donned a see-through turtleneck lace jumpsuit with a satin black bra and high-waisted underwear. She kept her legs bare in the leggings and threw a short black puffer coat on top. A pair of hoop earrings and voluminous lashes completed her look.

Also on the outing was Travis Barker who opted to wear a pair of tan khaki pants with an oversized black and blue checkered sweater with a white T-shirt underneath.

Kourtney has been loving sheer outfits lately and just the other day she wore a sexy black ensemble featuring a corset and a sheer mini skirt. She rocked a sheer black mesh, cropped turtleneck that only covered her neck.

She styled the top with a low-cut spaghetti strap crop top that revealed ample cleavage and had a cutout at her tiny waist. The bottom half of the shirt was a corset that cinched in her abs and led into a sheer ruffled mini skirt.