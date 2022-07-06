Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful To Have Daughter North With Her In Paris: It’s ‘Difficult’ To Be Back There After Robbery

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 9, have been twinning all over Paris during its legendary fashion week. And according to a source, it’s no accident that the glamourous mother-daughter duo wound up in the City of Light together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians icon, 41, is still affected by her famous 2016 run-in with armed robbers in the same city — and her oldest child with Kanye West is a source of comfort and stability.

“Kim is so grateful to have North with her because Paris is always a difficult city to return to emotionally for Kim,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has gotten over the trauma of everything that happened to her, but she will never be able to forget the robbery. North has provided Kim so much comfort and she is loving every second of it.”

The friendship between Kim and her daughter is on full display lately, as they make appearances side by side, often in very similar chic outfits. According to another source in separate comments, North has plenty of her own fashion experience and puts it to good use! “North has been to a ton of fashion shows over the years, she’s been sitting front row since she was a baby but now that she’s older it’s a much different experience because she’s really into style and is very opinionated about fashion,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She definitely has her own eye and real confidence when it comes to what she likes and doesn’t like. She always has something to say about what Kim is wearing and Kim actually does appreciate her opinion, she doesn’t always take it, but she loves that they can bond over it. Fashion’s in North’s blood, she’s been running around Kanye’s design studios and seeing her dad immersed in that world forever and he’s always encouraged her. It won’t surprise anyone if North ends up with her own line soon, she’s already very passionate about it.” The 9-year-old fashionista was seen on July 5 rocking an iconic jacket that her rapper dad wore in 2008.

North was only 3 when her famous mother was robbed at gunpoint for 10.8 million worth of luxury jewels. 16 people were later arrested for being involved in the infamous Parisian heist, and Kim has avoided fashion week in the past because of the upsetting memories. North previously attended Paris Fashion Week in 2020.