Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West, 9, Rock Matching Nose Rings At Paris Fashion Event

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet moment with daughter North West, 9, during their latest outing for Paris Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo coordinated ensembles and showed off matching nose rings as they headed out in the City of Light to attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on July 6.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, looked stunning as usual while showing off her flawless figure in a form-fitting gown by the French fashion designer. Kim’s famous physique was showcased in a pinstripe dress which featured a plunging nude bra. The mom-of-four was still rocking her platinum blonde hair from the Met Gala in early May, opting to wear it down and long in a loose, wavy blowout. Kim finished off her edgy look with a chunky silver choker and matching cuff bracelets as she kept concealed behind a pair of dark movie star shades.

Kim’s mini-me matched her mom’s chic attire in a pinstripe suit which included a pleated skirt and matching vest. North completed her polished look with a crisp white button down shirt and simple black tie. She wore chunky knee high black combat boots and her signature “North” necklace.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS mogul and her daughter have been enjoying a girls’ trip in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week. Mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also seen in tow for the high-profile outing. Earlier in the week, Kim made headlines after walking the runway in a gorgeous Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection in Paris. Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Christine Quinn also joined Kim on the star-studded catwalk.