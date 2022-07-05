North West Rocks Dad, Kanye’s, Vintage Blue Jacket During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

North West is quickly becoming a fashionista like her famous parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the nine-year-old proved that when she was out during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. North was out with her mom when she wore a vintage blue jacket that was passed down to her by her dad.

North rocked her dad’s blue vintage Pastelle jacket that had red leather strips down the shoulders and a neon yellow logo on one side. She rocked the jacket, which was first worn by Kanye in 2008, with a pair of black pants and chunky black shoes with silver studs.

The back of the jacket read “Pastelle” in huge neon yellow letters and it was super baggy on her but was fitted on her dad. She added a pair of bright blue, oversized square sunglasses and a small black purse.

North was joined by her mom who looked just as fabulous when she wore a pair of tight high-waisted, neon green leggings with a fitted green camouflage shirt.

Kim’s high-neck short-sleeve green shirt was tight and short and she styled it with the high-waisted Balenciaga Pantashoes that had pointed-toe boots connected to the leggings. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a sparkly silver Balenciaga purse. Kim rocked a glossy silver lip and she had her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle.