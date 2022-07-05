North West Rocks Dad, Kanye’s, Vintage Blue Jacket During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

North West was out with her mom Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week when she wore her dad, Kanye West's vintage jacket.

July 5, 2022 1:58PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.
Kim Kardashian and his daughter North West out and about during the Paris fashion week on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and other guests on D&G's yacht in Portofino. 21 May 2022
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

North West is quickly becoming a fashionista like her famous parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the nine-year-old proved that when she was out during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. North was out with her mom when she wore a vintage blue jacket that was passed down to her by her dad.

North West wore her dad, Kanye West’s, vintage blue Pastelle jacket that he first wore in 2008, to Paris Fashion Week on July 5. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com / Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

North rocked her dad’s blue vintage Pastelle jacket that had red leather strips down the shoulders and a neon yellow logo on one side. She rocked the jacket, which was first worn by Kanye in 2008, with a pair of black pants and chunky black shoes with silver studs.

Kanye first wore the Pastelle jacket back in 2008 to the American Music Awards. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

The back of the jacket read “Pastelle” in huge neon yellow letters and it was super baggy on her but was fitted on her dad. She added a pair of bright blue, oversized square sunglasses and a small black purse.

North was joined by her mom who looked just as fabulous when she wore a pair of tight high-waisted, neon green leggings with a fitted green camouflage shirt.

North was joined by her mom, Kim Kardashian, who rocked skintight neon green pants with a camouflage T-shirt. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Kim’s high-neck short-sleeve green shirt was tight and short and she styled it with the high-waisted Balenciaga Pantashoes that had pointed-toe boots connected to the leggings. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a sparkly silver Balenciaga purse. Kim rocked a glossy silver lip and she had her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle.

