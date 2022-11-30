Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Massive Relief’ After Settling Divorce: She ‘Doesn’t Recognize’ Kanye Anymore (Exclusive)

“Kimye” is officially no more, as of Nov. 29, the former power couple finalized their divorce settlement bringing the lengthy separation to an official end. And as Kim Kardashian, 42, puts the settlement drama behind her, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it is a “massive relief” for the SKIMS founder. “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him. So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” the insider revealed. However, they noted that despite the relief, Kim is still having some somber feelings.

“There’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different. She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief,” the source continued. The insider also emphasized that despite Kim being “upset and angry” she will continue to have a “connection” to the Yeezy designer. “He’s the father of her children, she has to find a way to keep the peace with him for her kids’ sake. The fact is her kids love their dad and she wants them to have a good relationship with him and she goes above and beyond to facilitate that,” they concluded.

A second KarJenner source also told HL that The Kardashians star is finally able to breathe a “sigh of relief” following the split from Kanye. “Kim can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief that this is completely finished once and for all. She’s grateful that they were able to reach an agreement and she can now put her focus on everything else in her life,” the pal said. “It’s all about moving forward from this point on.”

Kim and the “Bound 2” rapper had been dating for two years when they decided to get married in May 2014. They had known each other for several years prior, and instantly became one of Hollywood’s most famous “it couples” during their relationship. Sadly, after nearly seven years of marriage, the 42-year-old decided to end her relationship with Kanye in Feb. 2021. Amid the divorce settlement, Kim also famously dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, from Oct. 2021 until their split in Aug. 2022.

Additionally, a third source close to the Sports Illustrated cover model told HL that Kim is “pleased” with the ultimate outcome of the settlement. “Kim is pleased with the outcome of the divorce but it did really bring a lot of emotions to the surface for her. It caused her to really think about their entire marriage. Including the way that she felt about Kanye going into the marriage versus how she feels now,” the insider dished. “She loves the family that they built together, and she is so grateful for this. He has changed so much from the man she fell in love with, and she knows she has changed too.”

The third source also revealed some of the details about the custody agreement between Kim and Kanye. “Regarding the custody of their children, Kanye made sure that it was included that he has equal access to the kids for all events such as birthdays. etc. He made this very clear due to the drama that occurred surrounding Chicago’s 4th birthday. Kim was happy to meet him in the middle on this,” they concluded. Aside from Chicago, Kim and the Grammy-winner share three other kids including: North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Finally, Ye is required to pay $200,000 a month in child support to Kim, in addition to paying 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, along with paying 50% of their children’s security expenses.