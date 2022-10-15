Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have Been Texting During New Kanye Drama (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian still has a friend in her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The comedian, 28, has been in contact with Kim, 41, amid recent drama with her ex-husband Kanye West — including (but not limited to) his recent highly offensive anti-semitic posts, and wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. “A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends,” the insider added, referencing the Staten Island native’s new project Dumb Money with Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley.

“Pete and Kim still talk on occasion and several weeks after the break up, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing,” the source also told HL.

Prior to Kanye’s latest shocking social media posts, the rapper had targeted Pete in an on-going series of rants last Fall via Instagram. He inappropriately dubbed the SNL star “Skete”, followed by including an animated version of the 28-year-old in his music video for “Eazy.” Ye can be seen burying an animated version of Pete in the clip, which drew outrage from fans. At the time, Kanye claimed he had been “antagonized” by Pete in a series of text messages, including one of the King Of Staten Island star shirtless and allegedly in bed with Kim.

The pair initially began dating last October after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Light Live, sparking romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park just outside of Los Angeles. The duo took their relationship public just weeks later, spending time in both LA and New York, but also London, Australia (where he shot Wizards!), and the Caribbean. The relationship was significant, of course, as it was the first time Kim had publicly dated anyone since her split from Kanye after a seven year marriage in Feb. 2021.

Pete was also by Kim’s side as she wore Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala in May 2022. Sadly, the pair decided to go their separate ways in July after just nine months together.

“Despite the split, Pete has let Kim know that he’ll always be there for her as a friend if she needs to vent or talk about anything,” our source revealed. “Kim told Pete how much she appreciates that and also appreciates how he’s handled all of this. Kim explained to him that she knows it can be a lot for anybody to deal with and is grateful she’s been able to remain amicable with Pete.”

Kanye has continued to be vocal in both traditional press and social media, however, he has since been restricted on Instagram and suspended by Twitter due to his anti-semitic posts.

The Chicago-born rapper also appeared on FOX News with Tucker Carlson to defend wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt in Paris. “The answer to why I wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is — they do. It’s the obvious thing,” he said to the host, not acknowledging how the shirt negates the Black Lives Matter movement with Ye publicly supported. “The same people that stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color have told us what it means to be Black. And that’s the vernacular that we’re supposed to have,” he also said in the interview.