Kim Kardashian Thinks Finalizing Divorce From Kanye Would Be The ‘Best Present’ For 42nd Birthday (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Kardashian just turned 42 years old, and a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wants nothing more than to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45. “Kim is looking forward to turning 42 because she believes that this will be her best year ever. She is single, strong, and equipped to manage her empire the way that she wants it,” the insider said. “She wants this divorce to be finalized now more than ever. Kim believes that finalizing their divorce would be the best birthday present ever.”

The friend went on to add that despite Kanye’s help in building Kim her fashion brands, she is now ready to go at it alone. “For nearly a decade, Kim has sought guidance from Kanye for his expert advice on so many things, fashion being one of them. Kim does not need his guidance any longer and, aside from an amicable co-parenting arrangement, she is trying to separate herself from him,” they shared. In addition, they also said that Kim is thankful to her ex for his help in making noteworthy connections. “She is grateful that he introduced her to some key players in the fashion world, but she knows that she is the one responsible for her success in the fashion industry, as she has worked so hard to solidify and strengthen these relationships,” they added.

Notably, the source went on to say that the SKIMS founder is not pleased with Ye’s recent social media behavior and politics. “She has tried so hard to not let Kanye’s recent actions affect her, but it has been very hard. She does not agree with his recent actions, and she does not agree with the remarks that he has said recently about her family,” the insider continued. “She is not aligned with his political views, and she just wants him to keep her name out of his mouth at this point.”

A separate KarJenner source told HL that Kim had had a very difficult year and is ready to enter a new chapter of her life. “Kim has struggled quite a bit this past year with all the Kanye drama so she’s looking at her birthday as an opportunity for a fresh start,” they said. “She’s feeling really good about turning 42 and is so proud of everything she’s accomplished at this point. But Kim is also excited because she has so much to look forward to. She looks and feels amazing, and she is feeling really positive about her future.”

Amid the mom-of-four’s 42nd birthday, her mom, Kris Jenner, 66, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, praised Kim for her “resilience” in several birthday tributes on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything,” the momager captioned the post. Koko shared an adorable series of throwback photos with Kim as well. “Happy birthday Keeks! My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience,” the mom-of-two captioned the post.

Kim and Kanye got married on May 24, 2014 and she officially filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in Feb. 2021. The two stars have four children together: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Following her split from Ye, Kim went on to date SNL star Pete Davidson, 28, from Oct. 2021 until their breakup on Aug. 5. The brunette bombshell is currently single as of this writing.