Kim Kardashian Proves She’s The Sexiest Mom Ever In Family Photo For New ‘VOGUE’ Cover

Another day, another ‘Vogue’ cover for Kim Kardashian, who graces the May issue in a slew of sexy outfits, while posing alongside her kids.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is officially the hottest mom there is, as she poses in her kitchen wearing a sexy silk slip dress while her three children, Saint, North and Chicago are pictured next to her, for the May cover issue of Vogue. Kim looks flawless in the burnt orange sleeveless Rosetta Getty slip dress which hugs Kim’s curvaceous frame perfectly. She paired the tight silk dress with layered Irene Neuwirth choker necklaces and a pair of mauve suede ankle-strap Manolo Blahnik heels. While Kim looks gorgeous in the photo, which sees her with short, wet, fresh-out-the-shower hair, it’s her kids that make this picture amazing. To the left of Kim, Saint, 3, is pictured sitting in a completely bedazzled white Bentley convertible with his mouth open as if he’s screaming. Next to Saint, Chicago, 1, is pictured in her bedazzled silver Bentley convertible, crawling out of the seat and looking at her mom adoringly. Meanwhile, the eldest child of the three, North, 6, is sitting on the massive Kitchen island, holding her Pomeranian puppy, Sushi, while smiling brightly at the camera. Kim even revealed to the magazine that her and husband Kanye West, 41, are expecting another son this May.

Aside from Kim’s silk slip dress, she poses in a slew of other stunning looks. One photo shows Kim completely soaked in water with barely any makeup on as she dons a sheer mesh Chanel top with a nude bra underneath, paired with a silver Irene Neuwirth chain necklace. Another look sees Kim standing in her massive master suite shower wearing a gorgeous plunging black Valentino gown which shows off ample cleavage. The entire shoot was very minimalistic, featuring Kim in natural outfits and neutral colors, while some photos are completely black and white. She wears a skin-tight nude ribbed Brandon Maxwell dress in one photo, while another shows off her fabulous figure in a skin-tight black one-piece Moeva swimsuit paired with Gabriela Hearst sandals. In perhaps one of our favorite photos, Kim is pictured wearing a skin-tight, scarlet red satin Alejandra Alonso Rojas dress with a massive slit one side, showing off her bare leg, which she paired with a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Kim looks flawless throughout the entire photoshoot, which shows her with a no-makeup, makeup look done by makeup artist, Hannah Murray, who used all KKW Beauty cosmetics, of course. Meanwhile, her hair was done by stylist, Shay Ashual, while her nude manicure was done by celeb manicurist, Tom Bachik.

This May issue officially marks Kim’s eighth Vogue cover, but just her second for Vogue America. It’s already been five years since her last U.S. Vogue cover, which she starred in back in 2014, with husband, Kanye.